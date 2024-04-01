Mishe Launches National Omnichannel Affiliate Pharmacy Network

NEW YORK, March 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Mishe (say “mish-e”), an innovator in direct healthcare, announces the launch of its National Omnichannel Affiliate Pharmacy Network. This groundbreaking initiative aims to provide individuals and employers with affordable and accessible medications both in-person and through the mail, across all 50 states.

Mishe’s direct care administration platform offers thousands of medical treatments from its network partners at transparent discount prices for patients and employers to shop and purchase. The launch of the Affiliate Pharmacy Network adds to its rapidly growing national roster of vertically and horizontally integrated omni-channel direct care options.

Mishe has partnered with pharmacy leaders DiRx and MakoRx, to ensure the highest quality experience. These strategic integrations allow Mishe and its participating providers to deliver a unified experience across the care continuum while ensuring adherence and convenience.

“With Mishe, pharmacy staff can quickly contact ordering providers or patients without having to pick up the phone,” said Satish Srinivasan, CEO of DiRx. “The ability to manage communication directly within the medical record improves the experience for patients and their care teams. It’s an administrative game changer.”

Mishe’s direct pharmacy partnerships enable same-day payment for pharmacies, eliminating unnecessary administrative complexities and ensuring that savings can be passed on to patients. Mishe also works with transparent pass-through pharmacy benefit administrators to eliminate unnecessary markups and ensure that patients and employers receive medications at the most affordable rates.

“We are dedicated to reshaping the healthcare landscape and making all medical treatments more accessible and affordable for everyone,” said Sidney Haitoff, CEO of Mishe. “Through strategic partnerships and integrations with leading healthcare organizations, we are able to restore trust, enhance the patient experience and provide the public with significant cost savings.”

For more information about Mishe, or to become a pharmacy partner, please visit www.mishe.co or contact partners@mishe.co.

About Mishe

Mishe is on a mission to expand access to healthcare for patients by eliminating barriers between providers and payers. Mishe partners with healthcare buyers and sellers to streamline transactions and distribute cost saving solutions. By integrating healthcare stakeholders with unified infrastructure, Mishe aims to create a more simple, equitable and transparent healthcare system.

About DiRx

DiRx is a renowned online pharmacy company committed to enhancing medication access and affordability. DiRx pioneered the ‘direct-manufacturer-sourcing’ model with a focus on patient care and satisfaction to ensure that individuals receive the medications they need at the most competitive prices.

About MakoRx

MakoRx is a leading pharmacy benefits manager and solutions provider, dedicated to improving access to affordable medications. MakoRx collaborates with healthcare organizations and providers to deliver cost-plus based pharmacy services and innovative alternative funding options.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mishe-launches-national-omnichannel-affiliate-pharmacy-network-302104240.html

SOURCE Mishe, Inc

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

