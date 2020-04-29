Misrepresentation of India has reached a new level: Centre | India News – Times of India
NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON: The government rejected the observations on India in the USCIRF annual report, which had accused India of allowing harassment of Muslims and violence against them, saying the US federal government entity’s misrepresentation of India had reached new levels.
The report on India was rejected by two of its own commissioners. “Its biased and tendentious comments against India are not new. But on this occasion, its misrepresentation has reached new levels,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.
The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which claims to monitor religious freedom around the world, asked the state department to designate 14 nations, including India, as countries of particular concern (CPC), alleging that religious minorities were under increasing assault in these nations.
However, two of its nine members expressed dissent over USCIRF recommendation to place India in the CPC.
