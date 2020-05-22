Jimmys Post

Miss Universe New Zealand finalist Amber-Lee Friis takes her own life aged 23

Miss Universe New Zealand finalist Amber-Lee Friis takes her own life aged 23

A former Miss Universe New Zealand finalist has taken her own life aged just 23.

Amber-Lee Friis from Auckland passed away suddenly on Monday, the Miss World New Zealand Facebook page confirmed.

‘All of us at Miss World NZ are dreadfully sad on hearing this,’ the page posted on Monday. 

Amber-Lee Friis from Auckland passed away suddenly on Monday, the Miss World New Zealand Facebook page confirmed 

At 21-years old, Friis was a Miss Universe NZ finalist in 2018 and travelled to Thailand as part of the competition

At 21-years old, Friis was a Miss Universe NZ finalist in 2018 and travelled to Thailand as part of the competition 

‘Amber absolutely turned her contestant journey around, after an early ‘wobble’ she ended up as one of the most positive and supportive contestants we had in the 7 years we held the MU licence.’ 

‘She overcame so much to join us in the first place and she won our admiration and respect from the get-go.’ 

At 21-years old, Friis was a Miss Universe NZ finalist in 2018 and travelled to Thailand as part of the competition. 

Miss World New Zealand CEO Nigel Godfrey described her as ‘feisty’, ‘genuine’, and said ‘her heart was most definitely in the right place’. 

‘We liked and respected her and were very proud to call her a friend, long after the competition had finished. Amber Lee turned her life, and indeed her experience with us around, and into an incredibly positive force for good,’ Mr Godfrey wrote. 

Tributes have also begun to flow for the young woman from her friends. 

‘Rest In Peace Amber-Lee, you are so loved by so many people,’ one person wrote top her Facebook page. 

‘Beautiful inside and out Ambier!! Thank you for always being a genuinely kind and loving friend’ another said. 

‘Rest in peace you Beautiful girl, I cherish every moment I spent with you till we see each other again,’ added a third. 

Ms Friis had previously revealed how she had been relentlessly bullied at school before she turned her life around. 

During her school days, Ms Friis said her classmates called her ‘Chimoan’ because of her tanned skin and slanted eyes. 

Ms Friis also had a difficult upbringing outside of school, saying there were some nights where there was no dinner to put on the table. 

Miss World New Zealand CEO Nigel Godfrey described her as 'feisty', 'genuine', and said 'her heart was most definitely in the right place'

Miss World New Zealand CEO Nigel Godfrey described her as 'feisty', 'genuine', and said 'her heart was most definitely in the right place' 

She said in 2018 with her tattoos and ear stretcher she 'never expected in a million years' she would be in the running for a beauty pageant

She said in 2018 with her tattoos and ear stretcher she 'never expected in a million years' she would be in the running for a beauty pageant 

‘I remember sitting in my room one night and thinking how hard life could be. At a young age you feel the world is weighing on your shoulders.’ Ms Friis told Stuff. 

At just 15-years-old she moved in with her then boyfriend and studied mechanics while working at a pizza hut. 

As her weight spiralled out of control, she tipped the scales at 96kg by the age of 16. 

‘I had a negative outlook on everything. I pictured myself as being an angry, fat, old lady but then I thought: This is not what I want to be like,’ she said.

Determined to get back on top of her weight once and for all, she joined a gym – and within six months, she slimmed down to her toned figure. 

She said in 2018 with her tattoos and ear stretcher she ‘never expected in a million years’ she would be in the running for a beauty pageant. 

New Zealand Police confirmed they attended a sudden death on Monday and the case has been referred to the Coroner.  

Ms Friis was represented by The Talent Tree model agency who said they were ‘devastated’ by the young woman’s passing. 

‘We’ve lost a beautiful young lady who is going to be sorely missed,’ said owner Tracey-Maree Houia. 

If you need help call Lifeline on 13 11 14. 

'We've lost a beautiful young lady who is going to be sorely missed,' said The Talent Tree model agency owner Tracey-Maree Houia

'We've lost a beautiful young lady who is going to be sorely missed,' said The Talent Tree model agency owner Tracey-Maree Houia 

