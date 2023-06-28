MISS WORLD MALAYSIA 2023 BEAUTY FESTIVAL: WHERE BEAUTY MEETS PURPOSE AND LIVES ARE TRANSFORMED

SABAH, Malaysia, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HyperLive Entertainment and Fantastic Golden are set to create an unforgettable impact with the Miss World Malaysia 2023 Beauty Festival, which is part of HyperLive Festival Malaysia. Dr. Sean Wong, the National Director of Miss World Malaysia, unveiled the exciting developments during a momentous event attended by distinguished guests, sponsors, and media representatives. The presence of esteemed Guest of Honour, Yang Berhormat Datuk Christina Liew, added to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the event. Joining her were other distinguished VIP guests, including Puan Junainah Abbie, Director General of Kota Kinabalu City Hall, Datuk Susan Chang, Chairman of Love Vibrant Kota Kinabalu and Vice Chairman 1 of MICCI, Eric Goh, Managing Director of Fantastic Golden – the Official Licensee of Miss World Malaysia, Bernard Chow, Business Development Director of Fantastic Golden, Gerry D’Cruz, General Manager of Pacific Sutera Hotel, Sutera Harbour Resort and Miss World Malaysia 2022 Wenanita Angang. Their attendance further enhanced the prestige and significance of the press conference.

Dr. Sean Wong emphasized that the Miss World Malaysia Beauty Festival is more than just a beauty pageant, as it embodies a profound journey of empowerment, talent, intellect, and philanthropy. The collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Environment Sabah further amplifies the impact of this prestigious event, uniting exceptional young women from across Malaysia to make a tangible difference in the lives of others.

The Miss World Malaysia 2023 Beauty Festival will provide contestants with extraordinary opportunities to engage in numerous charity activities and projects, dedicated to transforming lives and offering hope to those in need. The contestants will spend nine days immersed in a series of exhilarating challenges and activities. This incredible experience will include fashion shows, talent showcases, charity drives, head-to-head challenges, and sports competitions.

The Grand Finals of Miss World Malaysia 2023 will take place on August 25th at the Sabah International Convention Centre. Anticipating a remarkable turnout of 1,500 attendees, this prestigious event is not to be missed. The evening will witness the crowning of Miss World Malaysia 2023 in the presence of the reigning Miss World 2022, Karolina Bielawska and Miss World Malaysia 2022 Wenanita Angang. This spectacular event will be a celebration of beauty, purpose, and the profound impact that can be made in the lives of others.

Following the Grand Finals, the Hyperlive Festival Malaysia Charity Gala and Awards Dinner, co-presented by Winecellars, is scheduled to take place on August 26th. This gala aims to fulfil the Beauty With A Purpose mission by making a significant difference, supporting deserving beneficiaries and channeling raised funds towards causes that are dear to the organizers, directly impacting the lives of those in need. Taking charge of the event’s organization as the project Co-Chairman will be Wenanita Angang, the reigning Miss World Malaysia 2022. With her experience and expertise, she will lead the team in orchestrating the fundraising event.

This year’s Miss World Malaysia events will be captured in an enthralling 6-episode reality series, available exclusively on iQIYI, the Official Broadcasting Partner. The platform is well known as a leading provider for online entertainment video services in China with over 100 million subscribers. Its international business, iQIYI International, was launched in 2019 and has been one of the fastest growing online premium video streaming services in Southeast Asia. In Malaysia, iQIYI has seen rapid growth where it is the most downloaded video streaming app in the country over the last 3 years, with over 10 million app downloads.

Dinesh Ratnam, Country Manager of iQIYI Malaysia and Senior Director of International Business, states that this partnership is a great opportunity to showcase the beauty and talent of Malaysia to a global audience. He also believes that this series will not only reach millions of viewers but also inspire a sense of unity and purpose among people across the region.

The Miss World Malaysia 2023 Beauty Festival is a movement to empower youths, promote talents, and inculcate strong life values to contribute back to society. Eric Goh, Managing Director of Fantastic Golden, encouraged individuals to actively participate in the reality series, support the Grand Finals and the Charity Gala, and follow the events on social media channels to stay engaged with this inspiring journey.

The press conference also acknowledged the invaluable support and dedication of partners and sponsors. Notably, WSG Group, Airworld Travel and Tours, Regas Premium Sabah and De Glamz Academy were recognized as Co-Presenters of the Miss World Malaysia 2023 Beauty Festival. Sabah International Convention Centre and Sutera Harbour Resort were named the Official Venue Partner and Official Hotel respectively. With its breathtaking landscapes and world-class facilities, Sutera Harbour Resort provides the perfect backdrop the event. Ceres Jewels was acknowledged as the Official Jewelry Partner while Universal Music and Beam Artistes were recognized for their collaboration, offering a platform for finalists to embark on a journey in the entertainment industry.

Other supporting partners and sponsors include FTAG, Belive Technology, Nova Esports, N Hyper Esports, Love Vibrant KK, Sounds Tech Production, Snackie Snackie, Cynosure, LYC Nutrihealth, LYC Mother and Child, B Project, Phi Dental, Primecare Dental, KL Dental, 616 Media, Miao in Sabah, Amber Chia Academy, Malaysian Beauty Pageant Fan Club and Miss Malaysia Pageant. Their partnership has been instrumental in the journey towards empowering young women and making a positive difference.

Dr. Sean Wong and his team express their deep gratitude to the Chief Minister of Sabah, Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji bin Noor, for graciously accepting the invitation to be the Guest of Honour at last year’s Grand Finals of Miss World Malaysia. In light of the success and significance of that event, an official invitation has been sent to the Chief Minister for this year’s edition, eagerly anticipating his esteemed presence once again. Furthermore, they conveyed their thanks to Yang Berhormat Datuk Christina Liew, Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment Sabah for her unwavering support towards events organised by HyperLive Entertainment and Fantastic Golden. They also expressed gratitude to Mayor of Kota Kinabalu, Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip, who will be the Guest of Honour at the HyperLive Festival Malaysia Charity Gala and Awards Dinner, as well as to all those who have played a role in making the Miss World Malaysia 2023 events a reality. He called for unity and support to make this event a resounding success, forever etched in the hearts and history of Sabah.

