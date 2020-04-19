Missing Boston, and a Bus Ride, on Marathon Day

We trade stories about our training, what we did to prepare for the Newton hills. We talk about the races where we got our qualifying times, and what time we hope to run this day.

When the rookies ask for advice, we all say the same thing: Don’t go out too fast. We know they will not listen. The first 16 miles are essentially flat or downhill. And it’s Boston. The urge to push is irresistible. Most of us have to learn not to the hard way, through the suffering that awaits in the final six miles. I may be the slowest of learners.

A secret: A couple months back I decided not to kill myself in training, to treat the race as a celebration. After melting last year in the heat and humidity, I had kind of let go of the dream of ever having a great race in Boston. I train all winter in New York, then I arrive in Boston on what is often the warmest day of the year so far. Or a nor’easter is rolling through. (Monday’s forecast called for clouds and a high of 52 degrees. Nearly perfect for marathoning. Alas.)

Around Boston College — Mile 22, as the Citgo sign outside Fenway Park first comes into view — the undergrads offer Sam Adams along with Poland Spring. I thought this might be the year I tipped one back with them before heading down the hill into Brookline. I’ve already got my qualifying time for 2022. Why not?

Last month, when the coronavirus shut sports down, Boston rescheduled the race for Sept. 14, when, God willing, this outbreak will be under control. It will be another marathon Monday, because it wouldn’t be the Boston Marathon if Boston wasn’t having a party while the rest of the world worked.