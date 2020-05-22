Jimmys Post

Missing the salon? TikTok user reveals how you can tint your eyebrows at home using FAKE TAN – and the impressive results last up to a week

  • New Yorker Chanelle Spivak shared the clever hack with her 65.6K followers
  • Involves cleansing brows before coating in fake tan using an angled brush
  • Leaves product on for three hours and plucks stray hairs while it’s working
  • Removes using micellar water before revealing the impressive finished result 
By Hayley Richardson For Mailonline

With beauty salons still closed due to the coronavirus lockdown, many of us are resorting to DIY regimes to maintain our hair, brows and nails.

But one resourceful TikTok user has revealed a simple way to give your brows a a spruce – and all you need is fake tan.

Chanelle Spivak, from New York, who posts under @tiktokteenagers, shared a video to the site showing how she uses her favorite bronzing product to tint her eyebrows.

The simple yet effective method does require you to set aside a few hours, but can easily be done while you’re sat at home in quarantine.

Chanelle, from the US, who posts under @tiktokteenagers, shared a video to TikTok showing how she uses her favorite bronzing product to tint her eyebrows. Pictured before

Explaining how to give yourself salon brows from your bathroom, she told how she begins by cleansing her brows before applying the fake tan. 

She said: ‘I’m just using my favorite fake tan and I’m putting it on an angle brush,’ showing off a bottle of Bronze Tan One Hour Express Dark.

Chanelle then filled in her eyebrows with the product before using a pair of tweezers to pluck out any unwanted stray hairs.  

She then let the fake tan work its magic for three hours, during which she performed other beauty routines including shaving her face and lasering off the hair on her legs. 

Chanelle left the fake tan on her brows for three hours, during which she did other DIY beauty procedures

Chanelle left the fake tan on her brows for three hours, during which she did other DIY beauty procedures

Once the time had passed, Chanelle wiped off the excess tan using a cotton pad soaked in micellar water. 

Speaking about the finished result, she enthused: ‘I love it. I was really relieved to see that my eyebrows weren’t orange and they didn’t look as blocky as they did before.

‘I might look rats*** but at least my eyebrows look good.’ 

Chanelle’s video was liked 2,536 times and received several positive comments.

One fan wrote: ‘I love it!’ while another commented: ‘They look good.’

Asked how long the color will last, Chanelle replied: ‘A few days to a week depending on how well you take care of them.’ 

