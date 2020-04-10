Missing Your Favourite Street Food? Here’s How You Can Make Momos and Red Chutney at Home

The lockdown days might have eased out the tension of getting up early for work. However, these days have also taken us away from our favourite street food, as it not healthy and advisable to eat out.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised everyone to stay indoors and follow social distancing to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus. The self-isolation helps you flatten the curve of COVID-19 pandemic.

However, if you are badly missing the street food as one of the simple pleasures of life, we are here to help you out. Be it your favourite plate of momos or samosa, everything that is available in markets can be easily made at home. All you need is the raw ingredients and a perfect recipe to make that finger-licking snack.

One of the most-liked street foods in India is the South Asian delicacy of momos. The easy to make snack can be made from scratch at homes, along with the red chutney dip. Additionally, the momos made at home are hygienic and healthier than the one served in the market.

You can make momos of your own choice by using any filling you like, be it chicken, soya bean, vegetables or paneer.

Ingredients needed to make veg momos

1. One and a half cups of maida or rice flour

2. Salt

3. Water

4. Oil

5. Finely chopped garlic, ginger, green chillies

6. Chopped spring onion

7. Grated carrot

8. Shredded cabbage

9. Crushed black pepper

Note: You can choose the filling of your choice depending upon the kind of momos you want.

Recipe to make veg momos

Step 1: Mix the maida and salt in a bowl, and knead the dough using water. When the dough is soft, grease it using oil and leave it for around 20 minutes.

Step 2: To make the stuffing, heat oil in a pan and add the chopped garlic, ginger, and chilli. Once it is sauteed, add spring onion, followed by carrot and cabbage, and add salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3: Stir-fry the veggies until the mixture becomes translucent.

Step 4: Make flat small and really thin chappatis from the dough. The centre should be thicker than edges. Fill it with the filling and pleat the edges.

Step 5: Heat a steamer and grease it thoroughly. Place momos on it and let it cook for 10 minutes.

Step 6: Take the cooked momos on a plate and serve it hot.

To make the red chutney, boil two cups of water and add finely chopped tomatoes and red chillies to it. Once this cools down, add tomatoes, chilli, garlic, ginger, sugar, vinegar, salt, and soya sauce and mix it well without using water.

