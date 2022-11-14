Missouri Recognized For Commitment to Workforce Development

Apprenticeship Week shines a spotlight on states that are embracing this impactful way of training tomorrow’s workforce

MISSOURI, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The shortage of skilled workers is effecting businesses nationwide – but one state is doubling down on its commitment to training people in high-demand industries. Missouri is ranked third in the U.S. for the most completed apprenticeships.

In addition to its leadership role in apprenticeship programs, Missouri is also ranked 1st for on-the-job training.

More than 3,230 people completed apprenticeships in Missouri last year, securing the state’s position as one of the top locations for apprenticeship programs. Missouri ranked 4th in the country for the highest number of new apprentices, with 8,100+ registered in the state.

In 2020, the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced the start of a new statewide apprenticeship matching service that helps employers with registered apprenticeship programs find aspiring apprentices.

The matching service makes it easier for Missourians to take advantage of career opportunities that apprenticeships provide. It also enhances Missouri’s leadership role in using apprenticeships to help train the state’s workforce.

Missouri’s apprenticeship programs help businesses find high-quality job candidates and provide workers with good-paying jobs. For apprentices who finish their program in Missouri, 83 percent of them are still employed with the company that sponsored their apprenticeship twelve months after completion.

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri’s business strengths. Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 31,000+ new jobs, $1.6 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $6 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, American Foods Group, Casey’s, Chewy, Inc., James Hardie, Meta, Square, Swift Prepared Foods, USDA, and Veterans United.

