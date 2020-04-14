Mithila Palkar recounts the quirkiest thing she’s done on vacation: I actually once watched a film in a cemetery [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

With the lockdown being extended due to the coronavirus pandemic , we’re doing our level best to keep y’all abreast with the best form the world of Bollywood news. To that effect, BollywoodLife recently concluded an Insta live chat as animated, energetic, and chirpy as our guest Mithila Palkar. From how her meteoric rise in web series has been totally organic and the box-office collection of her critically acclaimed film debut, Karwaan, not bothering her to the strangest fan reaction she’s faced and the time she saw a movie in a cemetery — Mithila was all chatty in this interview, and we’re the better for it. Also Read – BL Awards 2020: Kusha Kapila, Rohan Joshi, Mithila Palkar – VOTE for the Most FAM-Friendly Instagrammer of the Year

Recounting the quirkiest thing she’s done while on vacation, Mithila Palkar said, “I actually once watched a film in a cemetery. It was a very funny film. Robin Williams was in it. Damn it…I just can’t remember the name. I was visiting my sister in LA, and she told me, ‘You come here so often that you’ve done all those cliche things like going to Universal Studios and visit Disneyland. So, now I want you to experience something now. Let’s go to the Hollywood cemetery and watch a film.’ So, they have a very adorable concept. They have a big screen and a projector and everybody packs a picnic and goes there and the screening happens only at 9 at night. And all the lights are dimmed and only the street lights are on, so it’s a little scary, but there are a lot of people present, so, thankfully, isn’t that scary, too. Everybody packs their own picnic with sandwiches and all and they bring mats and sit on the grass and watch the film on a big screen and it’s good fun” Also Read – Birthday girl Mithila Palkar reveals what she wants as gifts from Dulquer Salmaan, Prajakta Koli and Kajol (Exclusive)

Well, that was as quirky as anything you’d imagine doing on vacation, right? On the work front, we asked Mithila Palkar about any update on one of her most loved web shows, Little Things, but she swore that even she’s unaware if the makers are planning a fourth season. Also Read – Mithila Palkar: I aspire to be a better actor than I was yesterday

