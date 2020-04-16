Mithila Palkar, Sanya Malhotra Take the Jennifer Lopez Super Bowl challenge, See Here

The last Super Bowl Halftime Show had pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira slaying the stage on fire. Their energy, confidence and skills became the talk of the world. However, what has survived months and even the coronavirus pandemic is JLo’s fiery dance challenge on the internet.

JLo super bowl challenge started soon after the actual performance and requires a person to choose their favourite segment from the Latina’s Halftime act and dancing it out.

The challenge has been trending even now and Bollywood celebs, who having been confined to their homes due to the lockdown, have decided to take a part in the wave.

Karwaan actor and web series star Mithila Palkar was the latest to join in the trend. The actor shared the video of her grooving to her favourite part from the performance. She chose the part where Jennifer Lopez moved to the catchy tune of ‘Lento’ by J Balvin and N Fasis.

The mind-blowing choreography was done by Paris Goebel.

In the caption, Mithila talked of her nostalgia of learning dance moves from YouTube videos and said, “Last evening, after many years, I spent my time learning this choreography on YouTube” and “dared” to take this challenge.

A few days back, Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra also took the challenge and slayed it with her moves.

Bollywood actor and dancer Sandeepa Dhar took the challenge and wrote, “Can’t believe @jlo did this in heels while I barely managed to do it in sneakers”.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter – Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter,

Instagram,

Facebook,

Telegram,

TikTok and on

YouTube