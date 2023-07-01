Mitsumi, Dell Technologies Launch PowerFlex Solution for Business Flexibility – TechEconomy







Mitsumi, in collaboration with Dell Technologies, has launched the Dell PowerFlex solution, designed to unleash the power of unbound flexibility for businesses in Nigeria.

The launch, which held at the Lagos Continental Hotel recently, was aimed at providing Nigerian businesses with a comprehensive understanding of the PowerFlex solution, designed to harness capabilities and achieve unparalleled flexibility among businesses.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Kingsley Edionwe, the Enterprise Project Manager at Mitsumi Distribution, said the solution would improve business productivity and address business challenges, adding that Powerflex Solution also offers all-encompassing solution that prioritises sustainability, connectivity and security.

One of the partners who is an IT Professional, Lilian Tilley-Gyado, commended the solution and said the Poweflex solution would allow users to have the same experience in cloud, while on-premises of the organisation, and still have full control of the data stored in cloud, from the office location.

One of the main focuses of the event was PowerFlex for Multi-cloud and Containers, showcasing how the innovative technology enables businesses to seamlessly manage and orchestrate their workloads across diverse cloud environments.

Through interactive sessions and live demonstrations, participants gained valuable insights into the benefits and best practices of leveraging PowerFlex in a multi-cloud and containerised ecosystem.

Mitsumi demonstrated its commitment to supporting its partners in the Dell business. Mitsumi’s dedicated team worked closely with partners, offering them personalised support, training, and resources to optimise their Dell business. By leveraging Dell’s robust portfolio, including PowerFlex, Mitsumi helps partners deliver superior value to their customers, driving growth and success.

The PowerFlex solution is a software defined storage solution that can be used by organisations to support storage.







