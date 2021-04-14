Mix up your home workouts with this subscription on sale

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

TL;DR: Get a workout in wherever you are with a Studio SWEAT on demand membership. As of April 12, get a one-year subscription for $99 — a 60% discount.

Working out at home was fun at first, but it’s starting to feel a bit mundane. Sometimes it’s hard to get motivated to do the same old workout when the couch is calling your name from a few feet away. That’s why it’s important to be able to bring your workout wherever your day takes you — rather than restricting yourself to the same four walls.

With a subscription to Studio Sweat onDemand (SSoD), you can access on-demand fitness classes from anywhere — your home, a hotel, a campsite, the local park, or even the gym whenever you feel comfortable returning. Workouts can be streamed to your smart TV, desktop, tablet, phone, gaming consoles, or practically any other device, so you’ll always have access. You can even download the workouts in advance if you know you won’t have WiFi access.

With SSoD’s Plus Premium membership, you’ll even get customized workout plans, nutrition tips, and motivational messages based on your lifestyle, goals, and available equipment, so you can form an exercise regimen that works for you. You’ll be learning from some world-class instructors like Cat Kom, founder and head trainer; Mere W., certified Spinning instructor and NASM Certified Personal Trainer; and Bethany Murray, an ACE certified personal trainer.

Here’s a quick look at what’s in store:

For a limited time, a one-year subscription to Studio Sweat onDemand is on sale for just $99 — a 60% discount on its usual $248.