MJM Electric Cooperative Begins Deployment of Landis+Gyr's Gridstream® Connect Cellular AMI Meters

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MJM Electric Cooperative has signed a contract with Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) to deploy the Gridstream® Connect cellular AMI system, which provides a flexible platform for managing current and future grid technology needs.

Based in Carlinville, IL, MJM delivers energy to 9,500 electric services spread across six different counties. The Gridstream cellular solution features a turnkey LTE-M omni-carrier contract through Vodafone to ensure full coverage and ease of installation.

“We researched a number of options to upgrade our metering system and chose the Gridstream cellular network because of the coverage it provided across our service territory without sacrificing data access or other features,” said Chris Franzen, IT Administrator at MJM Electric Cooperative.

In addition to providing detailed energy usage information to customers, the utility plans to use the system to enhance its outage management and notification systems and improve troubleshooting and response.

“Landis+Gyr’s cellular network is a cost-effective option for many utilities that can be deployed and managed with fewer resources, while still offering the same data capabilities of other networks,” said David Chris, Senior Director of Distribution Sales at Landis+Gyr.

Landis+Gyr’s cellular AMI solution provides utilities with the same access to interval meter data as other Gridstream network options while offering access to multiple cellular carriers from a single SIM. This improves connectivity and resilience of the network even in remote and hard to reach locations.

About MJM Electric Cooperative

MJM is a not-for-profit electric cooperative headquartered in Carlinville, Illinois. We provide electricity to more than 9,500 meters and service 2,115 miles of power lines in Macoupin, Jersey, Montgomery, Bond, Fayette, Greene, and Madison counties

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9.5 million tons of CO₂ in FY 2022, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.7 billion in FY 2022, Landis+Gyr employs around 7,800 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

