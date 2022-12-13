MJV Innovation Launches New Book on Business Agility

ATLANTA, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — MJV Technology & Innovation, the global consultancy on business agility and transformation has announced the launch of its newest book, Agile Companies: A Practical Guide. Focusing on how to implement agile business strategy, the new book will immerse business leaders in the agile mindset and methodology.

MJV’s Agile Companies book covers its three steps to adopting agile strategy:

Conception: Building an agile mindset in your organization.

Work Models: It will define and provide a framework for implementing models such as Scrum and Kanban, metrics for measuring them and how to enhance your approach through design thinking.

Resources: Tools to harness marketing in the age of agility, integrate agile into HR and use data science to enhance corporate decision making.

In the face of the Digital Transformation Era, rethinking work models to be able to generate more value for customers and stand out from the competition has become fundamental. In this context, Agile Methodologies are the ideal alternative to react to so many changes. With them, it is possible to consistently deliver functional portions of value items, reducing the customer’s waiting time to use a benefit.

The book can be downloaded for free at: https://www.agileincompaniesbook.com

About MJV Technology & Innovation

MJV Technology & Innovation is a leading global consulting and development firm specializing in digital transformation. The firm serves Fortune 500 clients including Coca-Cola, Delta, BNP, Cartier, and more in implementing data-driven innovation and strategies, including design thinking, ESG practices, consumer experiences, and data analytics. The firm was founded in 1997 and has locations across the US, Europe, and Latin America.

