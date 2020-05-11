MLB owners to vote on season restart, revenue sharing: report | CBC Sports

MLB owners are scheduled to vote Monday on a plan to share at least 48 per cent of revenue with players this season, USA Today reported.

As optimism rises about a return this season — the proposal on the table includes an 82-game schedule — financial variables loom as a central concern on all sides.

Also included in the proposal by owners is a loose schedule outline that calls for spring training to resume in June and MLB opening day to occur between July 1-4. Teams have the option of hosting spring training at their home parks or returning to off-season sites they utilize in either Arizona or Florida.

The report also pointed to other measures on the proposal, including universal use of the designated hitter throughout MLB, and an extra round in the playoffs.

USA Today cited MLB officials, who said they were preparing to lose 40 per cent of their gross revenue from ticket sales, concessions and parking.

The revenue-sharing model used in the NBA (49 per cent to 51) and NFL (48 per cent) never has been applied to Major League Baseball.

Players pushed for revenue sharing since they already face a steep pay cut if only half of the season is played.