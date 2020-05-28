Jimmys Post

MLS teams receive go-ahead to begin voluntary group training sessions | CBC Sports

MLS teams receive go-ahead to begin voluntary group training sessions | CBC Sports


Major League Soccer said Thursday that players can return to outdoor team training fields in small groups, provided they follow mandatory health and safety measures.

The training sessions will be voluntary.

MLS shut down its operations on March 12, just two games into the 2020 season, because of the coronavirus pandemic. On May 6, the league said players could work out individually at outdoor team training facilities, as long as they followed policies from local health and government officials. Most teams have since reopened their facilities.

The MLS moratorium on full team training will remain in place through at least Monday.

Before the small-group training sessions can begin, each team must file with MLS a plan that has been given the OK by club doctors and an infectious disease expert in the market.

League issues guidelines

The league also has sent to clubs renderings of how they can use their fields. They can divide the field into halves and assign a group of players to specific spots. Or, they can designate as many as six zones per half field that are spaced at least 10 feet apart. Only one player can occupy a zone at one time.

Coaches and staff must wear face coverings, stay at least 10 feet apart from each other and can instruct players only from the sidelines.

MLS is eyeing a return to competitive play, potentially in late June, in tournament-style competition in Orlando, Fla.



Source link

admin

Related News

Watch Connor McDavid address NHL’s return-to-play plan | CBC Sports

Watch Connor McDavid address NHL’s return-to-play plan | CBC Sports

Watch today at 2 p.m. ET as Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid and defenceman Darnell Nurse react to the NHL’s unveiling of it’s return-to-play plan.

Oilers’ Draisaitl wins 1st scoring title as NHL announces season awards | CBC Sports

Oilers’ Draisaitl wins 1st scoring title as NHL announces season awards | CBC Sports

Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl was named winner of the Art Ross Trophy, Washington captain Alex Ovechkin and Boston right-wing David Pastrnak were named the co-recipients

Oilers’ Draisaitl wins 1st scoring title as NHL announces season awards | CBC Sports

Oilers’ Draisaitl wins 1st scoring title as NHL announces season awards | CBC Sports

Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl was named winner of the Art Ross Trophy, Washington captain Alex Ovechkin and Boston right-wing David Pastrnak were named the co-recepients

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *