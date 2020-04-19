Mnuchin: Adding Trump’s Name To Stimulus Checks Was ‘My Idea’

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday took credit for President Donald Trump’s name being added to stimulus checks being mailed to Americans, following a report that the last-minute addition would cause a delay in their delivery.

“That was my idea. He is the president and I think it’s a terrific symbol to the American public,” Mnuchin said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Trump’s name will appear in a memo line on the printed checks since he is not authorized to sign them. It will be the first time in history that a president’s name will appear on a payment from the Internal Revenue Service.