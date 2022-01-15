MobilDrTech Named US Distribution Partner for VoCare's Vitals360® Remote Monitoring Device

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Vitals360® is a revolutionary medical device, purpose-built from the ground up to be an optimal solution for remote patient monitoring and telehealth. The device, essentially an Android cellphone with RPM/CCM tools built in, allows healthcare providers to remotely capture key clinical vital sign measurements from a single device that is self-contained and directly upload the data by way of the cloud into the provider’s clinical information system. Monitorable vitals for the Vitals360® include heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation, ECG heart rhythms and temperature. In addition, other devices such as weight scales may be added via Bluetooth connectivity. The Vitals360® device has been through rigorous clinical trials and FDA clearance and offers secure data transfer to any product that can accept the physiologic measurements.

According to Nat Gist, President of MobilDrTech, “As a telehealth solutions provider for almost 20 years, I have been searching and waiting for a disruptive product for the Remote Patient Monitoring and Chronic Care Management (RPM/CCM) market. The Vitals360® checks all the boxes, from open API to scalability to EHR integration to cellular connectivity to vitals monitoring to built-in camera and video call capability. We are very excited to be selected as a US distributor.”

VoCare’s CEO Steven R. Peabody states that: “The Vitals360® device improves patient care while reducing costs and is poised to revolutionize Remote Patient Monitoring and Telehealth through its unique ability to provide real-time patient vitals to their healthcare provider. MobilDrTech is an experienced distribution partner who will speed the transition from hubs with multiple connected devices to a single self-contained platform.”

About MobilDrTech http://www.mobildrtech.com

MobilDrTech, Inc. is a distributor of telehealth and telemedicine software, diagnostic devices, and telehealth platforms. Founded in 2009, MobilDrTech represents leading manufacturers of telemedicine equipment and developers of telehealth-specific software. The company markets and sells a comprehensive line of telemedicine products including telemedicine stethoscopes, otoscopes, dermascopes, general examination cameras, telemedicine carts and vital signs monitoring devices for remote patient monitoring and chronic care management.

For more information, visit http://www.telemedicinesupply.com.

About VoCare

VoCare, Inc., is an Indiana-based company that has developed the world’s first professional grade hand-held medical monitoring device. The Vitals360® responds to new Remote Patient Monitoring initiatives from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services by allowing patient healthcare data to be immediately measured and stored on the device, to be uploaded to the VoCare HIPAA compliant cloud, or seamlessly sent to the healthcare provider’s management solution in real-time, replacing existing separate medical instruments with one easy to use technologically advanced device.

For more information, visit http://www.vocare.com.

Media Contact

Robert Jenkins, MobilDrTech, Inc., +1 281-340-2013, sales@mobildrtech.com

SOURCE MobilDrTech, Inc.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

