Mobile Health Launches Cutting-Edge Portals for Streamlined Occupational Health Management

Mobile Health’s new Client Portal saves HR teams time scheduling, delivers real-time results, and more so they can focus on what matters most — placing candidates and supporting their team. Patient Portal reduces scheduling friction, saving an average of 26 workdays per year.

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Mobile Health, an industry leader in occupational health services, proudly introduces two groundbreaking solutions designed to revolutionize the occupational health experience for both employers and individuals: Client Portal and Patient Portal.

“As a leader in occupational health, Mobile Health continues to push boundaries. These two portals redefine efficiency for pre-employment and annual compliance exams, delivering time-savings and unprecedented convenience for our valued clients.”

– Todd Wolf, Mobile Health Chief Executive Officer

Client Portal: Elevating Occupational Health Management

Mobile Health continues its commitment to provide innovative solutions that enhance the occupational health experience.

Designed exclusively for their clients, the Mobile Health Client Portal is a cutting-edge online platform that streamlines the pre-employment and compliance exam process. From appointment scheduling to real-time results and HIPAA-compliant data protection, Client Portal provides a robust and user-friendly occupational health technology platform.

Key Features and Benefits of Client Portal

Scheduling Simplified: Create, cancel, and reschedule appointments effortlessly for candidates and employees.

Real-Time Results: Receive results directly and swiftly, with an average turnaround of 1.9 days.

Integration Capabilities: Seamlessly integrate data with your existing HRIS or ATS for a familiar workflow.

HIPAA Compliance: Safeguards sensitive information in alignment with HIPAA guidelines.

User Management: Easily add or delete users and manage their capabilities based on assigned roles.

Patient Portal: Empowering Individuals, One Click at a Time

Patient Portal simplifies scheduling and reduces no-shows. It eliminates the back-and-forth typically experienced when scheduling candidates and employees for pre-employment and/or annual compliance exams by enabling them to self-schedule. HR professionals reported taking up to 22 minutes to schedule a candidate or employee (Mobile Health internal data on file). The Mobile Health Patient Portal reduces that to 30 seconds, giving valuable time back to employers. This technology also improves convenience for candidates by allowing them to select their appointment location – from 6,500 nationwide clinics – along with their date and time.

Benefits of Patient Portal

Time-Saving Scheduling: Patient self-scheduling eliminates back-and-forth communication and takes just 30 seconds.

Reduces No-Shows: Convenient scheduling increases appointment attendance.

Custom Exam Packages: Mandatory exams tailored to your exact needs.

User-Friendly Experience: Step-by-step guidance ensures a seamless scheduling process.

Nationwide Access: 6,500+ locations with next-day appointment availability.

Flexible Payment Options: Cover all, some, or none of the service costs with split-pay and self-pay choices.

Time-Saving Potential of Patient Portal

Based on a survey of HR professionals, scheduling 10 people per week with Patient Portal can save:

4 Hours per week

16 Hours per month

26 Workdays per year

Experience the Future of Occupational Health with Mobile Health

Mobile Health continues its commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance the occupational health experience for employers and individuals alike.

For more information or to schedule a demo of Client Portal or Patient Portal, contact us.

About Mobile Health

Mobile Health is a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider with 40 years of clinical excellence. Their 6,500+ nationwide clinics and on-site teams offer every medical exam employers need for hiring and compliance, including meeting OSHA and DOH regulations. Mobile Health also enables businesses to consolidate to one provider, and works alongside businesses to build a safer, healthier workforce. Their expert teams design programs to reduce employer bottlenecks, increase throughput, and make occupational health easier than ever before. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

Media Contact:

Sara Stein

Marketing Manager

sstein@mobilehealth.com

