Mobile testing clinics redeployed

coronavirus, Sarah Courtney, coronavirus, COVID-19, Scottsdale, Bothwell, Geeveston, Tasmania, Brendan Bakes

Mobile coronavirus testing buses will be leaving the North-West to be stationed this coming weekend at Scottsdale, Bothwell and Geeveston. Health Minister Sarah Courtney said on the advice of Public Health Services the mobile clinics, which had recently been focused on the North-West, would be redeployed to new areas to ensure testing was being conducted as broadly as possible. “We have a number of other locations, such as Triabunna, which are in the works,” Ms Courtney said. “We will make sure we communicate this clearly with the community so people have plenty of time to book in for the mobile testing clinic when it comes to their community.” Ms Courtney said testing would remain available to anyone in the state through their GP. “No matter where you live across Tasmania, please make sure you contact your GP or the Public Health Hotline [if you have COVID-like symptoms] because testing is critical for the safety of our community,” she said. “It is crucially important that as we start to ease restrictions we continue to test.” Hobart testing clinic site manager Brendan Bakes said getting a coronavirus test was simple and quick. He encouraged Tasmanians to not be deterred by the fact they would need to quarantine from the time they got tested until they received their results, usually 24 to 48 hours. “It’s one day out of your life for that peace of mind when you get your results,” Mr Bakes said. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/tU3s4GQYJcpNYMWcjKYZt4/58d5d777-063b-4691-a48c-87746a6ff437.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg