Mobilize.Net Announces .NET 7 Support for WebMAP Web Forms

Feb 2, 2023
WebMAP Web Forms provides support for .NET 7 which enables better performance and security, greater scalability and functionality

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mobilize.Net, the leading provider of code understanding and migration tools today announced WebMAP Web Forms support for .NET 7. This edition of WebMAP enables customers to move away from ASP.NET Web Forms to more modern frameworks including Angular, React and Blazor.

ASP.NET Web Forms was released in 2002 and has many deficiencies that hinder organizations from scaling their businesses. Modern frameworks address security vulnerabilities, provide cloud functionality and scalability and also bring substantial performance improvements.

“ASP.NET Web Forms was released almost 21 years ago and lacks the features and community that customers require,” said John Browne, Technical Product Manager at Mobilize.Net. “WebMAP Web Forms provides the jumpstart organizations need to migrate their old .ASPX to the latest version of .NET.”

About Mobilize.Net

Growth Acceleration Partners (GAP), a strategic technology solutions partner, announces it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Application Migration Business Unit of Mobilize.Net — a software company based in Bellevue, Washington. Mobilize.Net is the global leader in automated modernization tools and services aimed at legacy Windows and Java applications. 

More Information, Please Contact:

Dee Dee Walsh

VP, Marketing and Business Development

425-609-8458

353096@email4pr.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobilizenet-announces-net-7-support-for-webmap-web-forms-301737075.html

SOURCE Mobilize.Net

