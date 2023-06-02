Moburst Wins Multiple Awards at the 2023 MMA Smarties Awards!

The leading full-service digital and mobile marketing agency, Moburst, has taken home a host of awards at this year’s MMA Smarties, cementing its position as one of the region’s leading agencies.

DUBAI, UAE, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The leading full-service digital and mobile marketing agency, Moburst, has taken home a host of awards at this year’s MMA Smarties, cementing its position as one of the region’s leading agencies.

Smarties recognizes the most impactful modern marketing campaigns, celebrating their effectiveness, creativity, and measurable results across the global marketing industry. This year’s awards saw a record number of entries from across the region, making Moburst’s wins all the more impressive.

Moburst was recognized across several categories, including:

SILVER AWARD – Product / Service Launch for Redefine Meat’s international launch

BRONZE AWARD – Social Media Marketing for Abide’s app subscription influencer campaign

Generating Demand for Redefine Meat: A Case Study in Innovative Marketing Strategies

One of Moburst’s most impressive success stories at the MMA Smarties Awards was its work with plant-based meat company Redefine Meat. The food-tech company hired Moburst to generate brand awareness and build a dedicated customer base in four countries, and the results were nothing short of spectacular.

To achieve these goals, Moburst took a multi-faceted approach. The first step was to generate brand awareness and a loyal customer base, despite their products not being commercially available. Through a hyper-targeted lead-generation campaign, Moburst generated a “wait list” of over 10K potential customers in each country who couldn’t wait to taste new-meat products.

Then, we target the restaurant owners and retailers who would benefit from serving Redefine Meat’s products, showing them the thousands of potential consumers they could sell to through the virtual queue that was created in the lead campaign. This brilliant strategy created high demand for Redefine Meat’s B2B and B2C target audiences.

While these campaigns were running, Moburst ran a large-scale, broader awareness campaign that featured an engaging array of visual assets designed to catch the consumer’s attention and generate interest in Redefine Meat’s game-changing products. One of the extremely successful results of this campaign was the launch of their TikTok channel, which generated millions of video views and gathered 250k followers for the newly established brand.

On Facebook, Redefine Meat received an incredible 82.5 million impressions and 1.5 million engagements in their first quarter. On Instagram, Redefine Meat achieved over 38 million impressions.

For Moburst’s CEO & Founder, Gilad Bechar, the project represented an exciting opportunity to redefine the new-meat industry and help position Redefine Meat as the category leader. With its innovative marketing strategies and impressive results, it’s no surprise that Moburst was recognized at this year’s MMA Smarties Awards.

Abide and Moburst: A Winning Partnership for Media Campaign Success

When Abide approached Moburst with the ambitious goal of increasing subscriptions at a high ROI and reducing the cost per subscription by 70%, the team at Moburst was eager to rise to the challenge. After a review of their current campaigns, Moburst quickly saw an opportunity to upgrade the level of UA content through UGC (user-generated content). The Moburst team had to think on their feet, adapt to rapid industry changes, and align with the client on the best approach to measure long-term success.

Moburst’s media team initially launched a broad influencer campaign that spanned multiple platforms. Using a combination of detailed analysis, optimizations, app audits, and creative strategies, Moburst significantly enhanced the campaign over several months, resulting in increased ROI across all areas.

The results of this collaboration were simply outstanding. Abide saw a 388% uplift in paid media and a total uplift of 832% in both organic and paid media. Furthermore, the app experienced a 755% uplift on Apple Search Ads, and a 1,361% uplift on Google – while also reducing the overall cost per subscription by more than 75%, overachieving Abide’s ambitious goals.

This remarkable success is a testament to Moburst’s innovative and strategic approach to paid media, creative campaigns, influencers, and app audits. By closely collaborating with Abide to understand their goals and target audience, Moburst created and executed a winning influencer campaign that drove exceptional results and delivered a significant ROI, landing them the bronze award for Social Media Marketing this year.

Moburst’s winning campaign and strategy led to remarkable paid and organic ROI improvements. Through collaboration, innovation, and a strategic approach toward media campaigns, Moburst successfully delivered incredible outcomes for Abide, solidifying its position as one of the leading mobile marketing agencies in the region.

