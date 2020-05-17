Model Nicole Trunfio shows off her sensational post-baby body

Nicole Trunfio and her musician husband Gary Clark Jr. welcomed their third child, daughter Ella Wolf on February 21.

And on Sunday, the Australian model showed off her sensational post-baby body in a series of mirror selfies shared to Instagram.

Sporting a black bikini top, waist trainer and briefs, the 34-year-old drew attention to her cleavage, flat tummy, and trim pins in the bathroom of her Texas home.

‘Continuing to see results every day!’ Nicole Trunfio, 34, showed off her sensational post-baby body in a bikini on Sunday, nearly three months after welcoming third child, daughter Ella Wolf

The pictures taken during Ella’s bath time, saw Nicole appearing confident as she captured all angles of her incredible figure.

Looking every inch the natural beauty, the cover girl styled her brunette locks in tousled waves, framing a pared back makeup palette.

Nicole raved about her waist trainer in the caption, telling fans that it’s not only helped with her posture, but also made her feel ‘so much more confident’.

Post-baby body: The Australian-born model posted a series of mirror selfies, taken inside the bathroom of her Texas home, to Instagram

Looking incredible: Sporting a black bikini top, waist trainer and briefs, Nicole drew attention to her cleavage, lithe arms, flat tummy and trim pins

‘The Bumpsuit waist trainer has saved my postpartum body after my third baby, and made me feel so much more confident and supported during the months post-baby,’ she began.

‘It’s incredible for my posture, especially during breastfeeding and to wear as shapewear underneath my clothes. I don’t know what I would have done without it.

‘I’m still wearing it 24/7 and continue to see results every day! Plus it’s the most comfortable one I have ever tried by far!’ Nicole continued.

Confident: The brunette bombshell raved about her waist trainer in the caption, telling fans that it’s not only helped with her posture, but also made her feel ‘so much more confident’

Busy mama: Nicole has been updating her Instagram followers with her postpartum journey

Fans heaped praise on Nicole, remarking with the likes of ‘stunning’ and ‘gorgeous’ in the comments section.

Nicole and husband Gary, 36, are also proud parents to five-year-old son Zion, and two-year-old daughter Gia.

The family are in lockdown at their Texas ranch in the United States.

Precious: Nicole and her musician husband Gary Clark Jr. welcomed Ella on February 21

Nicole told Vogue Australia in February that her favourite part of the day is eating dinner with her family.

‘It’s something I always enjoyed as a kid and that I look forward to every day,’ she said.

The jewellery designer added that she’s ‘always followed’ her ‘instincts as a mother’ and hopes to ‘cultivate them into well-rounded people’.