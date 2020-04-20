Model Sofia Hayat Hurts Religious Sentiments by Posing Uncovered Body with ‘OM’, FIR Lodges

Former Big Boss contestant, Sofia Hayat always manages to make headlines and that too for all the wrong reasons. She was in the news some days ago when she announced that she has become a nun.

Well, the queen of controversies has done it again, as she took to social media to share a butt naked picture posing in front of an OM painting. She shared the picture penning down a long caption talking about the power behind the great sun and went on to call herself the naked goddess.

As soon as she posted the picture, netizens slammed her for her controversial post. The actress has not just been slammed, but has also landed herself in a legal soup for offending religious sentiments.

A person named Ramesh Solanki took to Twitter to inform that he has officially lodged a complaint against Sofia Hayat for hurting religious sentiments with her post. He said he has also request officials to take strict action against her, and also shared pictures of the legal complaint against Sofia.

He tweeted, “Filed online complaint against @sofiahayat for hurting Hindu sentiments and insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses on her @instagramaccountI really hope govt takes strict action against such people and accounts @ippatel @TajinderBagga @ShefVaidya @AskAnshul @MODIfiedVikas.”

Here’s his tweet:

Later, Sofia posted yet another video addressing the people who slammed her. She wrote: “I love Hinduism and Islam. People who think nudity is a sin are sinful. I made this video to address those who have no true understanding of the sacred feminine force and of Maa Kali and Shiva and Allah and Buddha.”

