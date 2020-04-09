‘Modern Family’ series finale leaves fans in tears

After 11 seasons, Modern Family came to an end Wednesday night. The show garnered 82 Emmy nominations and 22 wins during its 11-year run, but more importantly, it won over fans’ hearts. Even Barack Obama once claimed it was his favorite show.

It was an emotional night for fans, made even more emotional by the plot line. Throughout the one-hour finale, several of the family members reveal they are moving out and on.

There were a lot of goodbyes crammed into the episode. Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) move to Missouri after Cam gets his dream job as a college football coach. Hailey (Sarah Hyland) and Dylan (Reid Ewing) move out of the Dunfey’s house and into their own apartment. Alex (Ariel Winter) plans to move to Switzerland for work, while Luke (Nolan Gould) decides to go to college in Oregon.

Many fans took to social media to share in their appreciation of the show, and also to commiserate over its end.

For more on Modern Family visit ABC.com.

Watch as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins big and creates controversy:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, or leave your comments below. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.