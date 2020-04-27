Modi Govt Hid Names of Wilful Defaulters in Parliament, Says Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the government hid the names of top 50 wilful defaulters in Parliament. He said that on March 16 he had asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha for the list but was denied by the government.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, “In Parliament I asked a straight question that who are the top 50 bank thieves, the finance minister refused to answer, and now the RBI has given the list of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, all BJP friends. That is why the truth was hidden in Parliament.”

Earlier, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Helping fugitives and waiving off their loans has become the main agenda of the BJP. On March 16, 2020, Rahul Gandhi asked Modi govt in Parliament, names of 50 top bank scamsters in India. The Govt and the FM kept mum and refused to disclose any names.”

“Modi government’s financial mismanagement has caused the NPA crisis to balloon out of proportion. This is what happens when an economy, primed to be one of the largest in the world, is run by an ‘Entire Political Scientist’. Tax payer money is being used to bailout the Govt’s rich friends. How long will the govt continue the charade of working for the poor and the middle class?,” said the party.