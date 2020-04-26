Mohamed Salah puts himself through an intense workout at 2am

Mohamed Salah has uploaded a photo on Instagram of him undergoing a vigorous workout regime at 2.40am.

The Liverpool forward is traning at home with the Premier League season suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Salah captioned the photo ‘mood’ whilst he used a pull-up bar at his home.

The Liverpool superstar is currently fasting with Ramadan beginning last Thursday and lasting until May 23.

Salah is one of many Muslims taking part in Ramadan from home. The Egyptian uploaded a series of photographs to his Instagram account which showed him preparing for the Holy Month.

He is pictured decorating his house with lanterns as they symbolise the holiday and welcome the coming month of Ramadan.

Salah has recently donated thousands of tons of food and fresh meat to help residents in his Egyptian home village during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Egypt international sent the supplies to his home village of Nagrig, near the city of Basyoun in the north of the country, as well as advice on how to keep safe.

The footballer’s father, Salah Ghaly, told the Al-Masry Al-Youm newspaper that his son wishes the village health and safety, urging residents to avoid large gatherings.

Salah’s side are on the brink of winning their first league championship in 25 years, sitting 25 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.