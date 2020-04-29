Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Chiranjeevi mourn Irrfan Khan’s death: ‘There was so much more you had to give, you’ll be missed’

On Wednesday, India lost one of her most talented actors. Actor Irrfan Khan lost his battle to neuroendocrine tumour. He was admitted at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai at the time of his death.

Among those who mourned his untimely death were actors from South India. Actors Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, Kamal Haasan among many others paid tributes to Irrfan.

Taking to Twitter, Mohanlal wrote: “Extremely saddened to hear the loss of Irrfan Khan. May his soul rest in peace #RIPIrrfanKhan.”

Extremely saddened to hear the loss of Irrfan Khan. May his soul rest in peace #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/JT6uWgagTj — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 29, 2020

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran expressed his feelings on Twitter and wrote: “Rest in peace #IrfanKhan There is so much more you had to give. So much more you could do for Indian cinema. You’ll be missed.”

Rest in peace #IrfanKhan

There is so much more you had to give. So much more you could do for Indian cinema. You’ll be missed. pic.twitter.com/h4S2B99lYA — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 29, 2020

Actor Chiranjeevi wrote on Twitter: “Saddened to hear the terrible news of Irrfan khan’s passing away. An amazing actor who got global recognition.He can never be replaced.His intensity & charming demeanour will remain imprinted in our hearts.Dear Irrfan, we will miss you & you’ll be remembered forever. #IrrfanKhan”

Saddened to hear the terrible news of Irrfan khan’s passing away. An amazing actor who got global recognition.He can never be replaced.His intensity & charming demeanour will remain imprinted in our hearts.Dear Irrfan, we will miss you & you’ll be remembered forever. #IrrfanKhan — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 29, 2020

Actor Nivin Pauly wrote on Instagram, “Absolutely shocked and sad to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan. What a brilliant actor he was! Thank you for the memories sir! India will miss you legend! RIP”

Actor Ram Charan took to Twitter to express his sadness and wrote: “The world of cinema has lost a crowned jewel. One of the most exceptional actors and the film industry will definitely miss the legend. May your soul rest in peace, Irrfan Khan ji.”

The world of cinema has lost a crowned jewel. One of the most exceptional actors and the film industry will definitely miss the legend. May your soul rest in peace, Irrfan Khan ji. pic.twitter.com/qaBYTfr3xN — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 29, 2020

Kamal Haasan wrote on Twitter: “Too soon to leave @irrfankJi. Your work always left me in awe. You’re one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time.”

Also read: Irrfan Khan, the commoner Khan who became a star

Too soon to leave @irrfank Ji. Your work always left me in awe. You’re one of the finest actors I know, I wish you stayed longer. You deserved more time. Strength to the family at this time. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 29, 2020

Mahesh Babu said, “Deeply saddened by the news of #IrrfanKhan’s untimely demise. A brilliant actor gone too soon. He will be truly missed… My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP”

Deeply saddened by the news of #IrrfanKhan‘s untimely demise. A brilliant actor gone too soon. He will be truly missed… My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP 🙏🏻 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 29, 2020

Irrfan’s Karwaan co-star and Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan said, “You were this humongous talent, a living legend, an international movie star. And yet, you treated al of us on Karwaan and eeryone you met, as equals. By som ease of your nature, you made us all feel like family. You were kind, witty, charming, curious, inspired, compassionate and always fun. I observed you the entire time like a student and a fan. Thanks to you, all through shoot I had a constant smile plastered on my face. I laughed endlessly, struggled to keep a straight face, and so often stared at you in absolute awe.”

In return you always had that grin. That amused grin at th world. Almost like it surprise you at all times. It’s how I’ll always remember you.”

Irrfan had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. He had gone to London for treatment and returned in April last year. His last film was Angrezi Medium.

Follow @htshowbiz for more