Mohanlal turns 60: Shashi Tharoor, Kamal Haasan, Nivin Pauly and others wish Lalettan

Mohanlal will be seen next in Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. (Photo: Mohanlal/Twitter)

Mohanlal celebrates his 60th birthday today. Fondly known as Lalettan among his fans, Mohanlal has worked in over 300 films in a career spanning four decades.

Mohanlal’s fans are waiting for his upcoming films that will hopefully hit theaters after the coronavirus pandemic. The much-awaited films include Priyardarshan’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Lucifer sequel Empuraan, Jeethu Joseph’s Ram and his own directorial debut Barroz.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham was originally scheduled to release in March 2020, but due to cinema halls being shut nationwide following the coronavirus outbreak, the film’s release was inevitably postponed.

Also Read | Biggest Mohanlal movies to look forward to in the post-COVID era | Classic Mohanlal movies you can stream on Disney+ Hotstar

Not just films, Mohanlal is loved for his television appearance as well. The Drishyam actor is loved for his weekly appearances in Bigg Boss Malayalam. This year though, the journey of the show had to be cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mohanlal went inside the house to inform the contestants about the pandemic and had to temporarily call off the reality show.

On the occasion of Mohanlal’s birthday today, the who’s who of the Indian film industry has taken to social media to wish the versatile actor.

Mohanlal’s last few film appearances include Big Brother, Ittymaani: Made in China, Lucifer and Odiyan.

