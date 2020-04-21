Mohena Kumari Singh on #RiMoRav patch-up: Gaurav Wadhwa and I will be friends for life [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus pandemic has hit India. Actress Mohena Kumari Singh is now under quarantine in Dehradun with her in-laws. She had shifted to the city post her marriage with Suyash Rawat. BollywoodLife recently caught up with her for an Insta live chat. She said, “Life in Dehradun is better than in Mumbai at present. I am hearing that COVID-19 cases in Mumbai city are much higher. Actually, it is bad all over the world. Now, the entire family is together. For the first time after marriage, I have stopped travelling. I feel that now I can get used to this new house and married life.” Also Read – Lockdown Special: From Kushal Tandon’s Mafia to Erica Fernandes’ Champ, these furry friends of TV hotties cheer them up in these testing times

Watch the video interview below…

She further said, “In the beginning, I could not understand things. My husband’s family does a lot of travelling. I went to a lot of places. Moreover, many of my friends got married, so we travelled for many nuptials. In fact, we had weddings to attend in April as well, but they got cancelled. I am at home now and chilling. My husband and I discover new hobbies to pursue every few days. I am learning editing.” Also Read – Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan, Kushal Tandon — here are the TV Instagrammers of the week

Mohena Kumari Singh,Rishi Dev and Gaurav Wadhwa formed #RiMoRav and the trio had many fans. “Well, Gaurav and I are in touch. We have our own channels. He makes his vlogs. We do ideate and make stuff together. We have made a vlog together, it will be out soon,” she said. Her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai costar, Shivangi Joshi, is also now in Dehradun. It is her hometown. So, do we see them meeting up? “I am sure we will meet if she does not start shooting immediately. We were planning to do an outing together. Let us see how the situation ends up,” she stated. Also Read – Natasa-Hardik, Bigg Boss 13, Nehha Pendse — Here are the TV newsmakers of the week

Mohena Kumari Singh comes from the royal family of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. She is also married into royalty. She said, “Even when I went to Rewa from Mumbai, there was a certain decorum I had to follow. Of course, Mumbai gives you immense freedom. But I feel you need a bit of discipline in life as well. I miss that balance of discipline and freedom. If you have only discipline, you will be unhappy. And if you have only freedom, you will make yourself unhappy. In life, I always look for a sense of balance.”

She added, “Wearing salwar kameezes is not a new thing for me. In Rewa, I would wear salwar-kameezes and sarees. My mom would tell me to avoid sarees as she felt I was too thin.” Mohena Kumari Singh said it was not a sudden decision to marry as it was reported. “We were thinking about it for a long time. In case of actors, media comes to know later and the news was like, oh…she’s got married. I was planning to get hitched, but did not find the right partner earlier.”

And will she make a comeback to showbiz if she gets that one dream project? “Never say never. I do not want to stop my art for sure. You need to have the passion. If you have it, you’ll find a way back in that routine. I will make my routine slowly,” she said.

Finally, do we see a patch-up between #RiMoRav. Rishi Dev split from the group after some reported differences. “I don’t think I would like to comment. Gaurav Wadhwa and I will be friends for life. He is a nice guy,” she signed off.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.