Moise Kean faces £100,000-plus fine for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules by hosting house party

Moise Kean will face a maximum two-week fine worth over £100,000 and be admonished by Carlo Ancelotti after flouting lockdown laws to leave Everton appalled.

Kean, the Italy Under-21 striker, was discovered to have had a party at his apartment in Cheshire last weekend. He uploaded footage of the gathering, featuring several women who are believed to be models, to the social media platform Snapchat.

Everton, who have been so proactive in helping fans in their local community to deal with the difficulties that have come from being in self isolation, were enraged after learning of Kean’s actions, which were first reported by Sportsmail.

High-ranking Goodison Park officials are understood to be dismayed that the 20-year-old had shown such a lack of self-discipline and self-awareness and they have left him in no doubt that his behaviour was unacceptable.

Ancelotti, Everton’s manager, is bitterly disappointed that Kean has let himself down in such a manner and he can expect to be hit with a fine of more than £100,000, which amounts to two weeks’ wages.

His club wasted no time in issuing a statement. It read: ‘Everton Football Club was appalled to learn of an incident in which a first-team player ignored government guidance and club policy in relation to the coronavirus crisis.

‘The club has strongly expressed its disappointment to the player and made it clear that such actions are completely unacceptable.

‘Everton has regularly stressed the importance of following all the government guidelines — including rules and advice for inside and outside of the home — through a series of official communications to all staff members, including players.

‘The amazing people in the NHS deserve the utmost respect for their hard work and sacrifice. The best way to show them respect is by doing everything we can to protect them.’

Ancelotti might seem an avuncular figure but he does not tolerate breaches of discipline and he will be frustrated that Kean has erred so badly. Speaking to Sportsmail earlier this month about Coronavirus, he said: ‘What matters is the health of all people is assured. It is for this reason we must follow the advice of the government.’

Everton were thrilled last summer when they signed Kean in deal that could eventually cost £36million but his first year has been filled with problems, as he has struggled for form – he has only scored once in 26 appearances – and had disciplinary issues. He has been linked with a return to Serie A.

Last November, he was dropped from the matchday squad for a game at Southampton after exasperating former head coach Marco Silva by turning up late for a team meeting; he was warned back then about his future conduct.

There was also the episode when he was introduced as a substitute during a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in December but was taken off himself within 19 minutes by caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson who felt he was ‘struggling with the pace of the game’.

Kean remains a popular figure with his team-mates but his actions have infuriated former players, with Kevin Ratcliffe – who led the club to two leagues titles in 1985 and 1987 – saying: ‘Once again he’s let himself down and the club. How disrespectful can one be?’

This is the third time a Premier League footballer has flouted rules over social distancing during the Coronavirus pandemic. Jack Grealish, the Aston Villa midfielder, was castigated after he was caught attending an all-night party in Birmingham last month.

Kyle Walker, the Manchester City and England defender, was fined more than £200,000 by his club after he invited two female escorts to his apartment. Gareth Southgate, the England head coach, will have taken a dim view on both those incidents.