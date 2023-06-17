Molfix Bond with Love Secure Attachment Bond Program was Honored with The International CSR Excellence Awards in its 5th Year

Bond with Love Secure Attachment Bond Program of Molfix, which supports the happy and healthy development of babies and is a reliable companion of mothers with its innovative approach, was honored with “The International CSR Excellence Awards”

LONDON, June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Molfix Bond with Love Secure Attachment Bond Program, developed by Molfix to improve the physical, social and psychological conditions for babies born prematurely or unhealthily to hold on to life, was found eligible for The International CSR Excellence Awards, which identifies and rewards the best social responsibility projects worldwide. More than 500 projects competed for the awards were presented at a ceremony that took place on June 16th at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Stating that they are proud and happy to receive another international award, Aysel Aydın, Hayat Global Vice President of Strategy and Marketing, said, “As part of the Bond with Love Secure Attachment Bond Program, which we have implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Health General Directorate of Public Hospitals and the Infant Mental Health Association in 2019, we have embraced more than 160,000 parents and provided trainings on “Secure Attachment Bond” to nearly 3,000 healthcare professionals. Our project, which allows more babies to hold on to life and receive treatment, has a very special place in our hearts. For this reason, it is a special pride for us that Bond with Love has been honored with another international award. As Hayat, issues based on social needs will continue to be our priority both today and in the future.”

Since 2019, 160,000 parents in 31 cities were reached

Through the Bond with Love Secure Attachment Bond Program, which was launched to raise awareness on secure attachment bond, home care after neonatal intensive care and infant development, and to provide vital equipment support such as incubators, ventilators and monitors to NICUs, 350 units of vital equipment support have been provided so far to 35 hospitals in 31 cities. In the scope of this program, 160,000 parents were trained by psychologists on the importance of secure attachment bond, home care after neonatal intensive care and child development. Furthermore, 3,000 midwives and nurses in the neonatal intensive care units were informed about “Communication with Parents” and “Child Development”.

Bond with Love is in the earthquake zone in Turkey this year

“Bond with Love Secure Attechment Bond Program” continues to support babies and their parents in 11 cities affected by the earthquake this year. In the scope of this project, vital equipments such as radiant heated beds, phototherapy devices, neonatal incubators, bedside monitors and nebulizers will be provided to the neonatal intensive care units of hospitals in Kahramanmaraş, Hatay, Kilis, Diyarbakır, Adana, Osmaniye, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa, Adıyaman, Malatya and Elazığ cities, while secure attachment bond trainings will be given to the earthquake-stricken mothers, midwives and nurses.

