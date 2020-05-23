Moment boy, 9, weeps with joy as he tucks into his first McDonald’s after months of lockdown

This is the heartwarming moment a nine-year-old autistic boy broke down in tears after his mother brought him his first McDonald’s since the start of lockdown.

Mum Wati filmed herself showing her son Adam Bin Mohammad Irwan, 9, the McDonald’s takeout on May 18.

The fast food giant reopened on May 10 in Singapore after weeks of closure.

The video begins with Wati sat in her car. ‘Hello guys. I’m [getting] McDonald’s. It’s a surprise!’ she said.

She brings the food into the house and leads Adam into the kitchen where the food is spread out on the table.

At the outset Adam thinks his mum is playing a prank.

‘I thought you wanted to scare me,’ he said, before giving his mum a hug, who is quick to reassure him.

At one point Adam affectionately brings the chicken nugget up to his cheek

‘I didn’t want to scare you! I wanted to surprised you. Look, what is it?’ she said

‘McDonald’s,’ he said.

Adam is then filmed eating some chicken nuggets. At one point he puts one of the nuggets up to his face as if to hug it.

Mum Wati shared the video on Facebook. She added that McNuggets with fries and ice cream was Adam’s favourite meal

He is heard thanking his mother through tears, delighted to see his favourite meal and overcome by the situation.

Mum Wati shared the video on Facebook, where it has been viewed over 73,000 times, much to the delight of users.

She also said that her son has sensory sensitivity and mild autism that caused his ‘overreaction.’