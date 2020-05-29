Moment workers are forced to jump into the river as a boat explodes – leaving a man with burns

Two maintenance workers were forced to leap into a river when a boat erupted into flames, leaving a teenager with severe burns.

A fuel leak caused the 38-foot Mustang boat to ignite on the George’s River in Blakehurst, south Sydney, on Friday morning.

The 19-year-old maintenance worker caught on fire and the two men jumped into the water around 10.20am, 9News reported.

Paramedics (pictured) were called to Blakehurst, in south Sydney, on Friday morning after a 38-foot Mustang boat burst into flames with two maintenance workers onboard

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia paramedics treated the man for severe burns to his face, chest, hands, legs and potential airway burns.

He was taken to Concord Hospital in a serious condition.

Paramedics also treated two men for smoke inhalation and one was transported to St George Hospital in a stable condition.

The owner of the boat, Ross McNamara, said it had been undergoing regular maintenance work.

Mr McNamara explained: ‘Every 12 months we get the boats fixed up and unfortunately due to the process of moving some fuel around, by the looks of it, that caused a spark.’

‘Unfortunately there’s been an incident where someone’s been injured,’ he said.

The two men were forced to leap into the George’s River after the boat (pictured) caught on fire due to a fuel leak

Fire fighters controlled the blaze within minutes but the boat was completely destroyed and began sinking from the damage.

Northbound lanes on the Princes Highway were closed while emergency crews attended to the burning boat.

Mr McNamara said he expected the damage bill to be ‘well in excess of $100,000.’

The boat will be towed to land on Saturday for insurers to asses.