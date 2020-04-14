Moment young couple forced to push on door to keep landlord out – claiming she harassed them

An ugly dispute between a property manager and her tenants has been caught on camera as the couple shoved their door closed while the landlord tried to push her way in.

Brisbane couple and small business owners Sam Henningsen and Julie Guillet lost their income due to the coronavirus lockdown and fell three days behind on rent for their apartment in Fortitude Valley.

The couple shared video footage with Seven News showing the property manager pushing at the door as they tried to force it shut to keep her outside.

Scroll down for video

Queensland couple Sam Henningsen and Julie Guillet say they were forced to move apartments after a rental dispute with their landlord ended with them having to physically bar her from the property (pictured)

Mr Henningsen claims they weren’t given notice before the landlord arrived and demanded they vacate the property.

‘I can come in. Get out of the room, it is not your house,’ the landlord is heard saying in the footage.

The couple allege they were the victims of sustained harassment and were illegally evicted.

Mr Henningsen said the pair had been small business owners in construction and building consultancy until the COVID-19 outbreak.

As a result they set up a GoFundMe to cover the legal costs of fighting the alleged eviction and harassment.

‘Our landlord has used power tools on the lock on our bedroom door at 7:30am,’ the couple alleged.

‘Coming into the bedroom while we’re naked and sleeping, screaming at us and so on.’

Mr Henningsen and Ms Guillet (pictured together) were small business owners in construction and building consultancy before the COVID-19 crisis forced them to shut up shop

They allege further harassment from the landlord included breaking and entering, trespassing, theft, threatening intimidation, assault and damaging property.

Under official Queensland tenancy agreements landlords must give notice before entering a property, however the couple claim it wasn’t stipulated in their lease.

Poll Who was in the wrong? Landlord 110 votes

Tenants 42 votes

The lease they signed was not an official Residential Tenancy’s Authority agreement and did not include that protection against unannounced visits.

‘(We) find out she has a dodgy lease (which) allows her into the property because she’s the main tenant and we’re all sub-leasing,’ Mr Henningsen alleged.

As a result of the dispute the couple said they have relocated to another Brisbane apartment.

The property manager, who was not named, told Seven News she tried to reach a solution with the couple and she did not do anything illegal.

The couple had only moved into the apartment in early March before the coronavirus crisis caused them to lose their income.

On Sunday the Queensland Government put a freeze on evictions for six months for tenants who were suffering financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus crisis.