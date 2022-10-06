Momento NFT joins Meta, Verizon, and Samsung to participate in the annual Propelify Innovation Festival

Propelify is set to welcome thousands of attendees and 65+ exhibitors for a 1-day outdoor event focused on connecting the tech community in NJ. Momento NFT will be amongst the exhibitors showcasing innovative technology.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Taking place on October, 6 – the 7th annual Propelify Innovation Festival takes over Maxwell Place Park in Hoboken, New Jersey for a tech conference so unconventional, it’s considered a festival. The one-day event is outdoors and set to have ideal weather conditions. With food trucks, fireworks, musical performances, panel discussions, and fireside chats – there’s a lot of fun and learning to be had. There are also 2 sessions of open bar sponsored by participating partners.

The waterfront space hosts over 65 exhibitors and Momento NFT is one of them along with Meta, Samsung, and Verizon. Momento NFT is a social NFT platform for creators and fans with a familiar swipe-up content discovery experience and ease of use features. Creators can mint NFTs effortlessly and with zero upfront costs. Fans can just as easily collect the NFTs by paying with Apple Pay or Google Pay and unlock autographed merchandise, meet & greets, tickets, memberships, and livestreams. With fans collecting and creators earning on the Momento NFT app for iOS and Android, more and more celebrities, actors, athletes, and influencers continue to join the platform.

Creators, fans, and NFT enthusiasts can visit the Momento NFT booth (#34) to meet the executive team and learn about the massive opportunities that exist within the rapidly growing creator economy. Visitors won’t leave empty-handed with everyone having the chance to spin the prize wheel to win a Momento hoodie, t-shirt, webcam cover, phone grip, or the grand prize – 1 of each!

The following month, on November 15, Momento NFT will be exhibiting at the 11th annual TechDay New York at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. CEO & Cofounder of Momento NFT, Julian Rodriguez will be participating in the Demo Stage sessions to present to an audience of investors, press, and peers.

To learn more about Momento NFT, visit https://momentonft.com/

About Momento NFT

Momento NFT is a direct-to-fan social NFT App that allows fans to own viral moments from their favorite creators and unlock perks like meet & greets, autographed merchandise, and more. Be among the first to create or own your own NFT moment by downloading the app here: https://www.momentonft.com

Media Contact

