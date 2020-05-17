Mompreneurs in times of coronavirus: The deep-seated strength of a woman

The lockdown announced in March came crashing down on the woman of the house, who had to, overnight, manage both, family (in full quorum and maid-less) and office simultaneously. That hysteria, however, was short-lived – ‘she’ slipped into the multifaceted role quite placidly and in quick march.

In fact, if you scan the internet, the once bickered about ‘work-from-home’ and ‘work-at-home’ conversations have taken the backseat and a mompreneur’s classified ingenuity of keeping the balance has taken over. As a mompreneur, COVID-19 and the lockdown translate into this for this shortlist- managing family and office at home, colleagues on Zoom, relatives on the phone, friends on Facebook, stories on Instagram, and monitoring the world on Twitter. Over this, more importantly, trying to reclaim herself.

Not multitasking

I am pushing the envelope here but what mothers across the world are doing right now is not multitasking — the word is much abused — it only makes people averagely fine at various tasks and excellent at none. This is the deep-seated strength of a woman, more so of a professional, to give the exact mental and physical time to each task on the to-do list. I have noticed women charting out the day far more methodically — a big share to office work, almost the same for housework, hardly any for leisure and the weekends perhaps for a bit of self-identity.

Office-home

Let’s begin with office work. I am seeing colleagues and juniors rise up to their abilities in times of crisis. While the overall global business tempo is spiraling downwards, the individual gusto is still intact. Thanks to technology that keeps office teams together, work output is hardly diminished, in fact, the spirit is quite on fire. Issues that would have otherwise needed remedy seem uncannily sorted. I would like to believe that women bosses set a different tenor — where ethics is the bedrock for all processes and communication. Not being able to physically meet has upped the trust factor on both sides, especially for those businesses where output can be quantified and qualified on a daily basis.

Home-office

Mompreneurs have been applying a similar doctrine at home. The time-worn adage that the responsibility of a home lie only with the woman has taken a sharp dive in the last 2-3 months. Spending quality family time together is making every member realize that she/he has a role to play in running the home emotionally and functionally. When work is shared, healthy discussions make their way to the dinner table and positivity takes over from there.

Family

It has also been a real family time like never before. For years, my husband and I maintained a rule at home – ensure at least one meal together in a day. We commonly do two but now, we are additionally spending lots of ‘we’ time together. My husband and I take knowledge sessions with the kids and sometimes engage in craft activities. We make sure we are routinely sensitizing the kids about hygiene around COVID-19. At the end of the day, nothing matters like family.

The new world orders

I definitely keep aside a good amount of time to take stock of current happenings. There is a new world order, where lockdown has become a pattern and self-isolation a benchmark. While these have begun to bring amenity now, I am planning for the months ahead, when the virus would be de-fanged and it will be work as usual, albeit with a difference. I reckon it is prudent to wear a mask at all times, gloves are a good habit. Social distancing will reign supreme even in the near future and I will be up and about with a new set of exploration tips for those around me.

It is also ‘Me Time’

And of course, the ‘Me Time’ has taken on a refreshing aura in present times. Mompreneurs across the world are learning new competencies, revisiting old hobbies — I for one, have plunged back to sewing and my books. I am reading fairy tales again with my children and understanding the powers of Thor and Hulk. More than anything I have discovered prayer of a new kind. Now, I pray for the world, especially those who have lost someone, and those carrying the virus. I believe prayer can convert question marks to smiles and along with fairies and Thor, it can hasten the process to a Corona-free world.

Tips by the Mompreneur

1. Chart out the day methodically.

2. Learn to trust more deeply.

3. Delegate work intelligently and emotionally at office and home.

4. Give yourself ‘Me Time.’

5. Pick up new skills.

6. Revisit old hobbies.

Deepshikha Deshmukh is an entrepreneur and film producer

