Monday Memes: These Hera Pheri memes are as funny as the film | Bollywood Life

This time we have Hera Pheri memes for you to make your lockdown time much more fun. The memes are a rage online and if you’ve seen Hera Pheri will enjoy them even more. Wait, if you still haven’t see Hera Pheri, you are certainly missing out on some epic fun. The film was a laugh riot and starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in key roles. Paresh Rawal’s act and his dialogues are fondly remembered by fans even today. In fact, there are dedicated social media accounts for Hera Pheri memes. So there’s a look at some of the means of Hera Pheri used in everyday life. Also Read – Mother’s Day 2020: Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma pen heartfelt notes

3am quarantine group chats pic.twitter.com/rsC5CgWuEF — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) May 3, 2020

me: *about to reply to that text* my ego: dude me: pic.twitter.com/4R0hff29ih — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) May 7, 2020

me: opening phone calculator for 5+7 brain: pic.twitter.com/pqcVoR0lJi — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) May 5, 2020

reporter: log daaru ke liye line mein khade hai me: pic.twitter.com/luqOCrPiS2 — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) May 4, 2020

wine shop owners stepping out of their houses today pic.twitter.com/XNJUxf7hau — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) May 4, 2020

admin: I’m not a memer, I’m a ‘content creator’ me: pic.twitter.com/OjuDKC8ztP — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) May 1, 2020

me: 2020 can’t get worse 2020: pic.twitter.com/YNbvRbytC4 — The Daily Hera Pheri Meme Project (@dailyherapheri) May 1, 2020

Hera Pheri was released on March 31, 2020 and recently completed 20 years. In an interview to IMDb recently, Suniel Shetty gave some interesting anecdotes about the film. He said, “I don’t know how the film was made, it just happened. We arrived on the sets every morning, the costumes were basically just stretched and given to us, not even ironed. The director would ask us to sleep in the afternoon on paper, so we used to sleep on newspapers. He (Priyadarshan) said I don’t want you to be comfortable. When you get up, you should have rested, but stay uncomfortable. So, we wore no makeup, nothing. Akshay Kumar, me and Paresh ji were constantly together, constantly rehearsing our lines, constantly improvising and Priyan sir is one man who knows when to say cut.”

Suniel also spoke about how him and Akshay were majorly action stars before this film. “It was a film where action heroes were doing comedy and being controlled by someone like Babu Bhai, so audiences must have found that very amusing,” revealed the actor.

