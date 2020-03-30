Monday Memes: Twitterati gives a Kaun Banega Crorepati twist to coronavirus jokes | Bollywood Life

It is that time of the week again when you laugh out loud by going through our set of memes. This Monday, unlike most Mondays, would have you chilling at home, making the most of your quarantine time. However, since most of you are working from home, we have taken it upon ourselves to set you on a roller coaster ride of laughter with our new set of coronavirus memes, inspired from Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC. It is an amalgamation of two different memes and the result is hilarious. However, we suggest people to keep the memes on coronavirus sensitive just like the ones we’re sharing here as the world is now going through a difficult time. Also, stop going outside, follow basic hygiene and take more precautionary steps to avoid getting infected with this deadly disease. Meanwhile, check out how people deriving humour even from this disease and have given it a dose of KBC memes. Also Read – Karan Johar’s son Yash feels that Amitabh Bachchan can take away the coronavirus; Abhishek and Shweta find it too cute

*KBC memes on lockdown (a thread)* Modi Ji at 8 PM pic.twitter.com/sPfNtFEM1p — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 26, 2020

To all those celebs who are not donating any money in the relief fund pic.twitter.com/vNtGe8pg6Z — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 26, 2020

Cigarettes to chain smokers staying at home for 21 days. pic.twitter.com/rNHQEceroC — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 26, 2020

IPL and Olympics pic.twitter.com/V7h5SRQQ0u — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 26, 2020

Companies to their employees pic.twitter.com/zQIDXxhdP0 — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 26, 2020

Corona after everyone took precautions and maintained social distance pic.twitter.com/4tgo8XyUY9 — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 26, 2020

While people are busy making memes, the nation has come to a standstill. Various film releases have been delayed and shoots have come to a halt. Aamir Khan has reportedly called off the next schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. “Since a major chunk of the film is being shot at real locations, the next schedule will be decided on a later date, after analyzing the situation on the ground. Aamir was discussing cancelling the shoot much before that,” a source close to the development informed Mumbai Mirror.

On the other hand, the shoot of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey has also come to a standstill. The co-producer of Jersey confirmed the development to the leading daily and said, “We were looking to wrap up by end April, but in the wake of the unfolding crisis across the globe, we have decided to suspend the shoot for a few weeks. If the situation normalizes soon, we will resume work by early next month.” Stay safe and tune in to this space for more scoops and updates.

