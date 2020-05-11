Monday Motivation: The Lost Touch | Grit Daily News
Touch can heal
A few years
ago, the NY Times published an article
highlighting studies that delved into the power of touch which is today’s
Monday motivation theme. For decades, American culture has been shifting
towards a reduction in touch. Yes, there are clear barriers around #metoo. However,
the boundaries around non-sexual touch between men are fuzzy at best. Women are
generally more open than men to hugs and non-sexual hand-on-hand and
hand-on-shoulder contact from other women which may be related to women’s
comparative longevity versus men.
Look at sports, for example. There, touch is not taboo. Male athletes have dissociated men touching men with sexuality and associate it with nurturing relationships. Hence, they are free to connect with each other through touch which helps build team camaraderie and takes the edge off all that testosterone on the field or court or rink. Think about handshakes and how the act of touching palm-to-palm signifies that start of a relationship: going forward, it’s unclear if handshakes will endure.
Touch has
been shown to reduce cortisol levels (especially in women), to reduce blood
pressure, stress and heart rate. Many regard the sense of touch as having “the
power to heal” as touching can lead to a boost in immunity and working
memory. It is the first sense that we develop as newborns. Touch doesn’t even
have to be human to human; we get tremendous benefit from cuddling a furry pet.
Adoptions of rescue animals have soared to all-time highs since the pandemic
began which suggests how touch and companionship can work in concert to combat loneliness
and our need for human touch.
Monday motivation tips to touch in
a COVID world
Yesterday, there were countless heartbreaking Mother’s Day videos and
photos of moms in healthcare, on the front-lines, extending their arms in the air
to virtually hug their children since touching them in-person would put their
children at unnecessary risk. And what kind of mom would do that to her child? Countless
photos have shown seniors in elder care facilities looking helplessly through
the windows at their loved ones outside.
We can’t even get to a spa for a massage to experience those healing benefits. Monday motivation understands the power of touch – but it’s not so easy to do in this virtual world that we currently live in. How do we touch each other from a distance?
#1 – touch the screen
Fingerprints be damned! You can always clean your screen. The physical act of touching the glass window or the phone screen or whatever barrier it is that separates you from your friend or loved one can do wonders. Touch stimulates the release of endorphins and you can derive great benefits from the act of touching, even if it isn’t in-person.
#2 – touch an object owned or gifted from your loved one
Perhaps it’s
an old cardigan your loved one used to wear or it’s as inanimate as a vase.
Hold it. Pause, and think about your favorite memories of that person. Of
course, nothing can compare to seeing them again and hugging them in person,
but this may be the only option that you have. Take it!
#3 – hug yourself
Yes, it
sounds weird and maybe even uncomfortable. If that’s challenging for whatever
reason, hug your pillow. It will simulate a little of the physical act and
experience of hugging someone even if it’s going to fall short of your needs
and expectations, doing so will offer a little boost.
All of us
here at Monday motivation recognize that we’re still in challenging times, and
the hardships are far from over. Hang in there! We’re here to get you through
one Monday, one day, one week at a time.
