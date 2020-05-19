Money Heist Actress Alba Flores Promotes Veganism in Peta’s Brand New Ad
Alba Flores is opening up about her decision to go vegan, along with starring in Peta’s new ad campaign.
The 33-year-old actress, who stars as Nairobi in Money Heist, talks about why she chose to go vegan, which happened over the Christmas holiday, in a video.
“I started to think about where that food came from and how much food will be thrown away … and [wondered] how necessary the deaths of those animals really were,” Alba explains. “I started to look into it, and I realized that this wasn’t the only big problem. The entire animal agriculture industry poses a very serious problem for the planet.”
She adds that she feels “so much better eating vegetables and legumes and grains. I think that your food doesn’t have to be the cause of suffering and exploitation of animals.”
Check out her ad below!
Two other Money Heist stars – and real life couple – were spotted out together this week in Spain. See who here!