Monkey sits still as it receives a shave at Indian barber shop

Posted on by

Short, macaque and sides: Monkey sits still as it receives a shave at Indian barber shop

  • The monkey was shaved by a barber in Varanasi district in Uttar Pradesh
  • Barber was surprised when the creature didn’t object to being lathered up 
  • The monkey sat still, closed its eyes and rocked its head back 

By Harry Howard For Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

This is the moment a barber who can’t serve customers due to lockdown gave a monkey a shave.

The animal visited the barber in Varanasi district in northern India‘s Uttar Pradesh.

The barber was surprised when the creature didn’t object to being lathered up.

The animal visited the barber in Varanasi district in northern India's Uttar Pradesh

This is the moment a barber who can’t serve customers due to lockdown gave a monkey a shave. The animal visited the barber in Varanasi district in northern India’s Uttar Pradesh

As he started to give the creature’s fury face a shave, the monkey sat still, closed its eyes and rocked its head back.

The clip was filmed on May 9.

A source said: ‘Much to his surprise, the monkey managed to keep calm and appeared to follow the man’s instructions.’

The barber was surprised when the creature didn't object to being lathered up

As he started to give the creature's fury face a shave, the monkey sat still, closed its eyes and rocked its head back

The barber was surprised when the creature didn’t object to being lathered up. As he started to give the creature’s fury face a shave, the monkey sat still, closed its eyes and rocked its head back

Source link