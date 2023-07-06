MONOKEI launches pre-orders for exclusive Jujutsu Kaisen merchandise

The special collection includes two beautifully crafted keyboards, a keycap set, and four mouse pads inspired by the popular anime series

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Today MONOKEI, a leading innovator in the mechanical keyboard industry, launched pre-orders for a new line of exclusive Jujutsu Kaisen merchandise. This captivating collection showcases two exquisitely crafted keyboards, a keycap set, and four mouse pads, all inspired by the immensely popular anime series. The highlight product, the MONOKEI Standard, promises to revolutionize the keyboard market with its exceptional features and stunning design.

The MONOKEI Standard is a pre-built mechanical keyboard that caters to both keyboard enthusiasts and non-enthusiasts alike. This masterpiece was created with the vision of simplifying the process of building a custom mechanical keyboard, ensuring an unparalleled typing experience for all users. This collection introduces two captivating editions for $169 that pay homage to the prominent characters of Jujutsu Kaisen. The MONOKEI Standard Megumi Edition features a serene mint green keyboard case and accent keys, perfectly capturing Megumi’s calm and collected demeanor, whereas the MONOKEI Standard Yuji Edition boasts a vibrant orange case and persimmon-colored accent keys, reflecting Yuji’s bold and expressive personality.

“The launch of our Jujutsu Kaisen merchandise collection is a momentous occasion for MONOKEI,” said Caleb Chandra, Founder and CEO of MONOKEI. “We’re thrilled to merge the captivating world of Jujutsu Kaisen with our cutting-edge keyboard technology and believe that this collection will not only resonate with fans of the series but also delight keyboard enthusiasts worldwide.”

Keycaps and switches are meticulously designed, with Series 1 doubleshot PBT keycaps for durability and crisp legends. Accent keys with UV print add a stylish touch, while Cherry MX switches ensure an exceptional typing experience. The themed keycaps are also sold separately for $80 and are compatible with most mechanical keyboards that use MX style switches.

The plate and mounting system incorporate a flexible polycarbonate plate for enhanced sound characteristics, along with gasket strips for improved typing comfort and sound dampening. The MONOKEI Standard also offers acoustic tweaks, including plate and case dampening, resulting in a low-pitch and pleasant sound. Users have the freedom to customize switches for their desired sound profiles. Users will also enjoy a 30-day battery life and a seamless connectivity experience with the keyboard’s wired/wireless design that permits connection with up to four devices. A USB-C to C connection future-proofs compatibility.

“We’re incredibly proud of the meticulous design and craftsmanship that went into creating the MONOKEI Standard,” continued Caleb. “Our team worked tirelessly to ensure every detail, from the vibrant keycaps to the exceptional typing experience, would captivate both Jujutsu Kaisen fans and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.”

In addition to the collection’s keyboard and keycaps, MONOKEI’s mouse pads feature beloved characters such as Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and Satoru Gojo, providing a smooth and comfortable surface for optimal mouse movement.

The estimated delivery date of the MONOKEI x Jujutsu Kaisen collection is August 2023. Media wishing to interview their personnel should contact PR agent Borjana Slipicevic at borjana@properpropaganda.net.

About MONOKEI

MONOKEI (pronounced mono + k) is a designer keyboard studio based in Singapore and Malaysia. Their name is a conjugation of two words: 物 mono（もの）and 佳 kei（けい), which loosely translates to “good things.” Indeed, MONOKEI believes in making good things—products that are used on desks and in the homes of many folks. Their mission is to design better input devices that everyone wants to experience, and making the human and digital connection a little more warm, one keystroke at a time.

