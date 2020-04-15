Montage International Gives Back During Pandemic





Jill Weinlein

This COVID-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on every business, including the travel industry. Those who can, have been looking for ways to support businesses and their employees.

For those who enjoy traveling, here’s how you can help your favorite staff members at the Montage Resorts and Pendry Hotels. Montage International implemented Hearts of Montage Associate Relief Fund, for consumers to support Montage Hotels & Resorts and Pendry Hotels & Resorts associates and their families. When all of us are instructed that it is safe to travel, your support is an upcoming trip back to your favorite hotel or resort, or you can give the gift of travel to others.

For a limited time, the Montage International is offering guests the opportunity to purchase Montage Cares and Pendry Cares Certificates, with 100% of all funds raised contributed to the Hearts of Montage Associate Relief Fund going to their associates and the associates’ families.

A $500 Montage Cares Certificate entitles you to a one-night stay in a standard king room at any Montage hotel or resort.

A $250 Pendry Cares Certificate entitles you to a one-night stay in a standard king room at any Pendry hotel or resort.

Photo courtesy of Montage International

The Montage International Associate Relief Program is a relief fund that includes family meal and care package distribution nights, and an at-home learning site that offers culinary, fitness, and enrichment activities for children of associates.

Each week Montage associates can log into a portal to participate in learning, cooking demos, and bring their children into storytime with brand collaborator and best-selling author, Brad Meltzer.

There is no limit on the number of certificates you can purchase, it’s a cash certificate valid through May 15, 2021, and can be purchased at www.heartsofmontage.com.