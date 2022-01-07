Montage Media Production Company signs Development Deal with the Newman Family for Unscripted Formats

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Newman family from Orlando, Florida have highlighted their two children, Julian and Jaden, who are considered prodigies on the basketball court. The family has starred in a series on YouTube titled, “Hello Newmans” that has featured the entire family; father Jamie, mother Vivian, son Julian, and daughter Jaden.

“We are delighted to have the Newman family join us to create fresh, new content. They have already galvanized viewers leaving them wanting more. It is great to see a positive multi-cultural family thrive and continue to be sought after. They collectively have so much going on under one roof that it will be fun to work with them to bring viewers in even more. This family can’t miss on or off the court.”-E’Ian West, Founder of Montage Media Production Company

“We are pleased and excited to announce our partnership with Montage Media Production Company. We are very excited to work on multiple shows and continue to grow the Newman Brands, continue our legacy, and bring new projects to our fans in 2022. More Newmans is what our worldwide fans want and with this deal, we are able to come at you at all angles from all of Jaden’s ventures, Julian’s pro journey and the Newmans branching out in all avenues. This year, with Montage Media Production Company, will be a year to remember. Get ready, the Newmans will be coming to everyone’s living room in 2022.”-Jamie Newman

Montage Media Production Company is a Los Angeles-based production company founded by E’Ian West, that partners with a dynamic mix of entertainment professionals. The seasoned team of production professionals utilize a globally diverse reach and ever evolving commitment to creative content. http://www.montagemediausa.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Lauren Douglas-Miller, MONTAGE MEDIA PRODUCTION COMPANY, 1 310-953-0139, lauren@montagemediausa.com

SOURCE MONTAGE MEDIA PRODUCTION COMPANY

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

