Monthly Rentals by Owner and American Snowbird Announces Integration with Leading Vacation Rental Property Management Software, OwnerRez

Owner Rez property management system (PMS) integrates with Monthly Rentals by Owner and American Snowbird. A streamlined vacation rental listing service and short term rental software service now integrated with premier PMS and channel partner.

DAPHNE, Ala., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Monthly Rentals by Owner and American Snowbird, a premier online network of listing sites that have been serving vacationers since 2003, are proud to announce a new integration with OwnerRez, a renowned leader in the vacation rental industry. This partnership aims to streamline channel integration for owners and vacation rental managers (VRMs), while enhancing the vacation rental experience for travelers. Customers of Owner Rez now have immediate ability to advertise to monthly vacation rental guests, seamlessly through the world’s top websites that cater to this niche of short term rental and mid term rental monthly vacationers.

Founded nearly two decades ago, Monthly Rentals by Owner and American Snowbird have been committed to assisting vacationers in finding the perfect monthly vacation rental properties. Responding to a growing market shift towards more monthly vacationer inquiries than just snowbird retirees, the brand evolved, giving birth to the more general vacation rental listing website, MonthlyRentalsbyOwner.com.

“We believe that everyone deserves an unforgettable vacation experience, and we’re committed to making that a reality for guests seeking one to six month stays,” said Monthly Rentals by Owner and American Snowbird President, Sean Beckham. “Part of that commitment is making sure we develop partnerships with software solutions like OwnerRez. This integration simplifies the process and makes listing management easier for our users, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing a superior experience.”

OwnerRez has become an ‘Elite’ property management software for vacation rentals, offering channel management, CRM, PM, accounting, messaging, and website creation. With this integration, OwnerRez customers can now connect and list their properties on Monthly Rentals by Owner and American Snowbird’s websites more seamlessly by synchronizing rental rates, availability, property details, and photos.

“Our partnership with OwnerRez will simplify the process for current and potential customers to promote their vacation rentals on our platform,” said Beckham. “Through this direct connection, Owner Rez clients now have access to promote and sync their properties to the #1 monthly rentals resource serving the U.S., Caribbean and Mexico. Synching up critical data such as availability calendar, rental rates, property details, and photos in real-time, eliminating the need for manual updates, to our uniquely effective network of monthly rental databases of users and properties.”

The integration will be available for OwnerRez users by mid-June 2023. For existing OwnerRez customers interested in listing their properties on Monthly Rentals by Owner, please visit MonthlyRentalsByOwner.com/user/registration. New users interested in using OwnerRez as a property management software can sign up at http://www.ownerreservations.com. For pricing information, visit http://www.OwnerReservations.com/pricing.

MonthlyRentalsByOwner.com has seen record-breaking numbers of inquiries since January of 2021 due to the ever-growing trend of non-Snowbird vacationing monthly guests, such as:

Disaster victims

Empty-nesters able to work remote

Business owners able to work remote

Families with children increasingly able to remote-school

Corporate relocations not listing old home yet

Southern & international retirees experiencing new areas before they purchase a home

Families/Couples/Individuals desiring ‘scenic living’, &/or furnished lodging

Military

Home owners awaiting a home-build behind schedule

Home owners either about to, or having started, home-build, and new to the area

Traveling nurses and other medical occupations, insurance adjusters, and other seasonal traveling professions

Now, with just a few clicks, vacation rental property owners and VRMs can push all the properties they manage out to our very high-visibility sites like:

The Monthly Rentals by Owner site and websites of ‘The American Snowbird Network’ have been producing tens of thousands of monthly inquiries per year, year-round, to property owners and managers, since 2003.

Features of Monthly Rentals by Owner and American Snowbird:

Almost 20 years as the #1 monthly rentals resource

Unrivaled exposure to the monthly vacationer and snowbird guests, with 50,000 subscribers to eNewsletter

A multi-month discount feature to appeal to guests seeking 2, 3, 4, 5, or 6+ month stays

No service fees

Direct communication with the guest

Each property listing goes simultaneously to at least 3 Websites in the network

Integration with Monthly Rentals by Owner and American Snowbird’s network of sites, bringing the benefit of multiple webpacks and exposure for one, low rate

Cutting-edge photo loading and slide shows to market your property

Unique titles, allowing owners flexibility in promoting specials on certain months, and specific months available

‘Upgraded software preventing spam, allowing owners to receive genuine leads

