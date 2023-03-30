Monty Mobile, the 1st global telco company integrating AI to Revolutionize its Value-Added Services

LONDON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Monty Mobile, the fast-growing global telecommunication company offering innovative technology and communication solutions, is announcing the integration of AI and machine learning into its value-added services (VAS). This integration, dubbed OmniVAS, will allow the Mobile Operators to double-digit their revenues, in no time. By leveraging data mining, this state-of-the-art AI solution automatically analyzes consumer behavior optimizing on upselling and cross selling which have direct effect on increasing customer satisfaction and thus increasing revenues to operators through boosting their sales, improving their understanding of customer behavior through machine learning and eye-opening insights, enabling them to make intelligent decisions and predictions.

The new OmniVAS is designed to provide Monty Mobile’s customers and end users with an enhanced and personalized experience. It includes the 24-hour smart customer support feature that allows Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to deliver automated customer services faster through AI-powered chatbots, smart search engines and sentiment analysis solutions and the 24-hour smart sales, that helps MNOs develop a holistic way of evaluating individual subscribers in terms of their lifetime value and profitability thanks to an Intelligent Customer Value Management System that offers AI-based Trigger Marketing, Predictive Analysis that uses AI, Personalized Recommendations, and Upselling and Cross-Selling that harness the power of AI.

Mountasser Hachem, Founder and Chairman of Monty Mobile, stated: “We are excited to bring this innovative solution to our clients. As pioneers and innovators in the telecommunication industry, we are always on the lookout for new technologies and breakthroughs to provide Mobile operators with new revenue streams and help them achieve customer satisfaction.

In addition to sales and support smart features, the new OmniVAS offers a smart analytical dashboard that allows model performance evaluation, data exploration, model interpretability, what-if analysis, and insight discovery facilitation with multiple charts, giving customers the ability to leverage intelligent algorithms to analyze the gathered data into usable information and make informed decisions; a churn management feature that uses AI to identify potential churners, and retain customers by targeting them with relevant offers; an AI-based credit scoring automation feature that leverages big data and facilitates complex calculations to optimize revenue generation for MNOs through lending and extend credits to those whose creditworthiness is not captured by traditional credit scoring systems; and finally, an AI content curation feature that allows MNOs to streamline the curation of relevant service content, expand their audience reach, and save valuable time by personalizing content for VAS services, such as news, sports, and weather updates, based on user preferences and interests.

“The integration of AI into Monty Mobile’s value-added services will be of great value for MNOs, as it will provide a smarter, more efficient way for mobile operators to connect and interact with their subscribers, increasing service spending and average revenue per user”, added Hachem.

The new OmniVAS flow consists of data exploration, applying machine learning techniques, deployment, learning and measuring business success KPIs, optimizing performance and continuous iteration. The platform’s advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities enable operators to optimize their campaigns and actions in real-time, driving revenue growth and improving customer engagement.

End users will also benefit from the new OmniVAS that will bring them tailored content based on their individual preferences and behaviors; relevance that ensures they receive information that is not only personalized but also timely and relevant to their interests, thus increasing engagement and loyalty; as well as ease of access, faster service, and instant problem solving with the 24-hour smart customer support feature whereby users will no longer have to wait for traditional support channels to be available, allowing them to quickly and easily access the help they need to resolve any issues.

“Monty Mobile’s OmniVAS represents a major step forward for mobile operators looking to connect with subscribers on a deeper level. We are excited to bring this innovative solution to market, and we believe it will revolutionize the way operators engage with their subscribers”, concluded Hachem.

Monty Mobile is committed to providing innovative solutions to its clients, and this integration of AI into its VAS offering is a testament to that commitment. The company believes that this solution will take the telecommunication industry to the next level by providing smart solutions that address customers’ needs.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043372/OMNI_AI.jpg

SOURCE Monty Mobile