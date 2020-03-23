Moose breaks into Sask. care home, leaves a mess and flees | CBC News

The residents of New Market Manor in Tisdale had an unwelcome guest make a mess in the facility on Sunday when a moose burst through panes of glass.

No one was injured during the incident, but the moose did leave a blood trail as it fled the scene, according to Donna Jansen.

“He went through one window and went up out the other one,” Jansen said on Monday. “Good thing nobody was in the dining room because it was after supper.”

Jansen, who works with residents while they’re doing recreational activities, said she heard rumours of two or three moose in the area over the last few days.

New Market Manor retirement home in Tisdale, Sask. woke up to a big surprise last night. A moose trying to climb into a window. 0:15

Jansen said she is unaware if anyone reported the injured moose to authorities, but no one could spot it when an attempt to track it concluded.

“No one seemed to know like why, what made him come trying to get through the building,” Jansen said. “I think it’s odd — like, normally, they wouldn’t try that.”