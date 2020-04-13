More COVID-19 deaths likely as Tasmania has most per capita

coronavirus,

There will be more deaths from COVID-19 in coming days, Premier Peter Gutwein has warned, as data shows Tasmania has the highest death rate. Mr Gutwein urged all Tasmanians to support North-West Coasters with as many as 5000 in an unprecedented lock down for 14 days because of the virus. “I would ask all Tasmanians to support those people that you know, on the North-West coast, this is difficult,” he said. “They are the epicentre of our battle at the moment. If you know people on the North-West coast, encourage them, make contact with them. “Work with them and work with us to ensure that we can crush this, that we can get on top of it.” Mr Gutwein foreshadowed more deaths. “Unfortunately, I think that there will be more deaths to come in coming days and we need to ready ourselves for that,” he said. “One death is too many, five is distressing and unfortunately, there will be more.” An analysis of data on Monday morning from federal figures showed on a population basis Tasmania had the highest death rate from COVID-19 of all states and territories. Tasmania also had the second highest coronavirus infection rate, behind New South Wales. The State also had done fewer tests with the most done in South Australia. Mr Gutwein said no Premier had ever had to ask Tasmanians to do so much. “The closure of the two (Burnie) hospital sites, that’s never been done before in 100 years,” he said. “It is an extreme measure, but it’s a measure that we have needed to take. “That is unprecedented. It is a significant ask of the North-West Coast. “But I would ask that you work with us, I would ask that you take these necessary steps to ensure that we can control this outbreak that we can get on top of it.” Mr Gutwein said community transmission was likely. “We don’t want to see community transmission and I live in hope that that’s not going to occur,” Mr Gutwein said. “But I think reasonably we will, we would have to expect, that at some stage that is going to bubble up. “Never before has a premier ever had to ask a community to do this. “I’ve got to admit, the responsibility rests heavy on me in having to make these decisions.”

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/37eFwTFwWHMJ887gRxnKeHS/b9bd544e-8a92-41ef-a5b9-e2825e97f9b2.jpg/r48_0_1135_614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg