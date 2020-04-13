More deaths likely from COVID-19: Premier

coronavirus,

There will be more deaths from COVID-19 in coming days, Premier Peter Gutwein has warned as he calls on the commonwealth for medical help. Mr Gutwein told the coronavirus media briefing on Monday morning that between four and five thousand North-West Coasters would have to be quarantined as a result of the closure of the two Burnie hospitals. COVID-19: The latest updates for Tasmania “Yesterday’s announcement was very disruptive for the North-West Coast,” he said. “We’ve never seen an Easter Sunday like it. “The closure of hospitals has not been done in 100 years – it is extreme. “I have asked the Federal Government for added resources through the Australian Medical Assistance Team and the ADF.” Mr Gutwein said while 1200 health care workers would be in two week quarantine, their families would take the number of people in lock down to as many as 5000. MORE ON CORONAVIRUS IN TASMANIA: “This is unprecedented and a significant ask. “I urge other Tasmanians to encourage North-West Coasters through this.” Mr Gutwein said there would be more deaths in coming days. “One is too many and five is distressing but there will be more.” Health Minister Sarah Courtney said of the 11 new cases overnight, eight were health care workers including seven from the NWRH, one who worked across the NWRH and Mersey Community Hospital, one patient from the Mersey and two close contacts.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/37eFwTFwWHMJ887gRxnKeHS/b3ecea52-ccad-4686-81b6-072d68a45c4a.JPG/r0_103_3264_1947_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg